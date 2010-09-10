New Stream Deck and Wave Mic Among Five Products Announced by Elgato

Elgato today announced Neo, a hardware line that merges high-end performance with plug-and-play simplicity. In total, Neo introduces five new products-a microphone, webcam, LED light, capture card, and Stream Deck. All five are designed to make activities like video calls and livestreams easier, working seamlessly on almost any system, including laptop and iPad. Meanwhile, Neo delivers the same high-quality standards Elgato is known for, helping creators and professionals present their best selves online. With prices ranging from $89.99 to $119.99, Neo offers great value for anyone looking to improve their setup.

Starting today, all five Neo products are available to order online, with availability at major retailers around the world coming soon. To learn more about the entire Neo family, customers can visit the Elgato website.

"With Neo, we began with the basic fundamentals that users value most," said Julian Fest, General Manager of Elgato. "Things like iPad capture, tap to mute, and accessible lighting controls. Then we developed hardware and software around these core needs."

"The result is a new kind of Elgato product aimed at an emerging audience," Fest continued. "An audience that may not want or need complex tech setups, but absolutely wants to be more professional and confident online. We're excited to see what these individuals can do with Neo."

Wave Neo

Great sound made easy. Unlike built-in laptop or earbud mics, Wave Neo captures voices with true-to-life accuracy. Positioned perfectly with its extra-tall desktop stand, Wave Neo ensures listeners hear crystal clear vocals, with less background noise. It mutes with a quick tap and sets up in a snap on any system, including iPad, PlayStation, and iPhone*. It's got even more features built in, such as a foam pop filter, headphone jack, and cable management. Plus Elgato's Wave Link app too, so presenters have the option to fine-tune their sound further. From meetings to voice chat, Wave Neo makes sounding professional as simple as plugging in and unmuting.

*May require Lightning-to-USB adaptor

Wave Neo is available now for just $89.99 on the Elgato webstore.

Facecam Neo

Soon anyone can switch on their cam with confidence. Facecam Neo is a plug-and-play webcam that outshines the average built-in laptop cameras. It captures everyday meetings and livestreams in Full HD at a smooth 60fps, so viewers see sharp detail and less motion blur. With HDR on, it keeps presenters looking clear even in challenging lighting conditions-such as against bright office windows. Facecam Neo performs great right out of the box*, mounting naturally on monitors and setting up in seconds. It has a built-in privacy shutter, together with a cozy 77-degree field of view that puts faces, not backgrounds, center stage. It even comes with Camera Hub app, giving one the option to customize image settings like a DSLR, if they wish.

*With a USB-C port or USB-C-to-A adaptor (not included)

Facecam Neo is coming soon. Visit the Elgato webstore to learn more and be alerted when it's ready to order.

Key Light Neo

Quality lighting is key to looking professional on camera. With Key Light Neo, presenters can make great impressions in their video calls, recordings, and livestreams. Unlike home or office lighting, which can be harsh and emit unnatural colors, Key Light Neo casts a soft, even glow that flatters skin tones-without straining the eyes. It features onboard controls, so users can adjust brightness and toggle between presets with a touch. Key Light Neo mounts directly on monitors to save desk space, with an optional ¼-inch thread that attaches to almost any rig. It's powered by USB, but shines even brighter connected to wall outlets, up to 1000 lumens. It also comes with Elgato's Control Center app, for adjusting lighting via computer, mobile, or Stream Deck.

Key Light Neo is available now for just $89.99 on the Elgato webstore.

Game Capture Neo

Creating great content has never been easier. Game Capture Neo is a no-fuss capture card that helps gamers record or stream like a pro, without the limitations of built-in console sharing. It sends two video signals from their console-one signal up to 4K60 HDR to a gaming screen, and another 1080p60 signal to a PC, Mac, or iPad via USB. This helps creators play the latest titles in true fidelity, while capturing gameplay at the resolution used most on Twitch and YouTube. Because it works with any video app, from QuickTime Player to OBS Studio, Game Capture Neo fits naturally into almost any creator workflow.

Game Capture Neo is available now for just $119.99 on the Elgato webstore.

Stream Deck Neo

The iconic workflow controller, reimagined for everyday tasks-no matter how small. This latest Stream Deck model has eight customizable keys and a clean design that fits neatly on desks. It's got an Infobar to display date and time, plus two Touch Points that make navigating pages easier than ever. Stream Deck Neo makes even the most tedious routines fast and fun again, including:

Pasting text

Browsing folders

Managing music

Navigating slides

Muting mic audio

Tracking stocks

Swapping out actions and personalizing keys is as easy as a drag and drop using Stream Deck app, free for Mac and PC.

Stream Deck Neo is available now for just $99.99 on the Elgato webstore.

About the Neo family

Neo hardware has even more to offer creators and professionals:

A style that inspires. With its neutral colors and friendly shapes, Neo fits naturally in any space. Its design helps minimize distractions and boost creativity, creating a cohesive look that flows beautifully across devices.

With its neutral colors and friendly shapes, Neo fits naturally in any space. Its design helps minimize distractions and boost creativity, creating a cohesive look that flows beautifully across devices. Green by design. Made from 60% or more recycled plastic, Neo marks a milestone in Elgato's path to sustainability. Its packaging is 100% plastic-free and uses less color to reduce material waste and conserve water. Producing a product that's better not only for the customer, but the planet too.

Made from 60% or more recycled plastic, Neo marks a milestone in Elgato's path to sustainability. Its packaging is 100% plastic-free and uses less color to reduce material waste and conserve water. Producing a product that's better not only for the customer, but the planet too. Tech that works together. When workspaces are connected, life's easier. With Stream Deck Neo at the heart of their setup, professionals can control all their Elgato devices at once to create fast, intuitive workflows. From audio to video to lighting, it's all at their fingertips-all from a single interface.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (Nasdaq:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright © 2024 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

