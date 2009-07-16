[April 17, 2024] New e-Commerce Podcast Continues to Provide Valuable Insights for US-based Retailers Shipping Internationally Tweet

PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA, a leading provider of international e-commerce solutions, is excited to announce the release of the newest two-part episode of its monthly podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA." Hosted by John Walsh (Vice President of Sales) and Nick Agnetti (Enterprise Sales Executive), the podcast offers valuable insights into the complex world of global e-commerce. In part one of the latest episode, John and Nick discussed the value of cross-border shipping to Canada and what's important to e-shoppers there, such as sustainability, duties and taxes, and transit expectations. In part two (dropped this morning), listeners will hear more about the preferences of UK and Australia e-shoppers, including their concerns about hidden fees, delivery speed options, and clear return policies. With previous episodes covering key topics such as what Asendia USA does for online retailers, e-commerce strategies for shiping from the USA to Canada, and navigating the costs of international shipping, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" continues to provide real-life advice and expert opinions from hosts and guests to help businesses thrive in the global e-commerce marketplace.



Upcoming episodes will explore a range of important topics in the industry, including international strategies for subscription box shippers, understanding the international returns process, the differences between DDU versus DDP shipping, preparing for peak shipping season, sustainability, market trends, and much more. John Walsh expressed the team's commitment to providing valuable insights, stating, "The goal of our podcast is to help listeners navigate the international e-commerce environment, which is something we attempt to do on each episode, and hopefully the audience can sense that from us."

Listeners are encouraged to tune in to "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" through major streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, and YouTube, as well as through our direct streaming site – outsidethebox.asendiausa.com. Learn more about the international e-commerce market as well as how Asendia USA can help leverage your B2C shipping needs today. For more information and to listen to the latest episode, visit outsidethebox.asendiausa.com. www.asendiausa.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-e-commerce-podcast-continues-to-provide-valuable-insights-for-us-based-retailers-shipping-internationally-302119581.html SOURCE ASENDIA USA, INC

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]