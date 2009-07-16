TMCnet News
New Data From Dash Hudson's Cross-Channel Social Media Benchmark Report Reveals Distinct Channel Opportunities for Brands
New York, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - New data from Dash Hudson's highly anticipated Cross-Channel Social Media Benchmark Report has unveiled distinct channel opportunities for brands seeking to optimize their strategies in accordance with the current social media landscape.
Key findings from the report include:
In addition, Dash Hudson offers Cross-Channel Social Media Benchmark Reports with deep insights across 11 industries, including CPG, Fashion and Luxury, Beauty, Media nd Publishing, Retail, Children and Baby, Wellness, Travel, Home, Sports and B2B.
"Our bi-annual Cross-Channel Social Media Benchmark Reports underscore our dedication to empowering brands with actionable insights, enabling them to optimize social media strategies and achieve impactful results," said Kate Kenner Archibald, Chief Marketing Officer at Dash Hudson. "These reports offer tailored insights into diverse industries, equipping social media managers with the knowledge to stay ahead of trends and engage effectively with audiences across channels. They are an indispensable resource for marketers seeking to drive success in their respective fields."
Beyond highlighting key trends and opportunities across industries, the report also ranks top-performing brands on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Notable brands featured in the report as top performers include:
To access all of Dash Hudson's Industry Benchmark Reports and to view the full lists of leading brands by industry, click here.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-from-dash-hudsons-cross-channel-social-media-benchmark-report-reveals-distinct-channel-opportunities-for-brands-302118843.html
SOURCE Dash Hudson Inc.
