[April 17, 2024] New program propels tech startups to tackle critical cyber challenges facing Ontario sectors Tweet

Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange and Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

launch groundbreaking Cyber Challenge to develop cyber

solutions for six of Ontario's key industries. BRAMPTON, ON, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange ("CCTX") and Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University ("the Catalyst") proudly announce the launch of the Cyber Challenge : a groundbreaking new program designed to empower Ontario tech startups to address industry-specific cybersecurity challenges experienced by six leading sectors in the province. Each sector's Cyber Challenge takes place over eight months and begins with the Automotive and Life Sciences Cyber Challenges. Smart Infrastructure, Advanced Manufacturing, Law Enforcement, and Mining will follow. With the help of seasoned organizations within each sector, startups participatin in this program can access new markets, test new products, gain exposure, and build trust with clients. Not only is participation free, but as an added incentive to tackle these critical industry challenges, select startups who advance to the program's second stage will receive $20,000 in funding, further supporting their growth and development.



"Together with CCTX, the Catalyst is thrilled to launch the Cyber Challenge, a program that stands as a beacon for innovation and growth within Ontario's vibrant tech ecosystem," said Angelo Casanas, Director of Innovation of Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst. "This initiative is a testament to our commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and driving the adoption of cyber technologies across the province's critical sectors." "Through the Cyber Challenge, startups will collaborate with industry leaders, forming partnerships that will drive innovation and enhance the cybersecurity posture of leading Ontario organizations," said Jennifer Quaid, Executive Director of CCTX. "This is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity for tech startups to develop cyber solutions for major players in each sector and then showcase them province-wide."

The Cyber Challenge is part of the Ontario Cybersecurity Excellence Initiative (OCEI) — a first-of-its-kind, three-year effort to drive competitiveness and cyber resilience among SMEs in key Ontario industries. Through a combined total of $10-million in support from the Government of Ontario, Rogers Communications, and other in-kind contributions made to the Catalyst, the Cyber Challenge program is a fully-funded OCEI initiative. For more information and to apply to participate in the Cyber Challenge, visit: https://cybersecurecatalyst.ca/cyber-challenge/ About Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange (CCTX) CCTX was established by the private sector as a not-for-profit organization to provide actionable cyber threat intelligence with a Canadian focus. CCTX's unique cross-sectoral membership includes organizations of all sizes, from the largest financial institutions to small construction companies. We gather, enrich, analyze, and share cyber threat information across business sectors and from other Canadian and international cyber threat sharing hubs. CCTX enables its members to collaborate and share information in numerous ways, at a variety of levels, from analyst to CISO. Today, CCTX is made up of more than 170 member organizations, representing 15 sectors and 1.5 million employees across the country. About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, and offering programs and services across Canada, the Catalyst empowers individuals and organizations to seize the opportunities and tackle the challenges of cybersecurity. Together with our partners and collaborators, we work to realize a vision of healthy democracies and thriving societies, powered by secure digital technologies. Through our groundbreaking training and certification programs; unique innovation programming for startups and scaleups; first-of-its-kind cyber range; and wide-ranging public education programs, the Catalyst helps drive Canada's global competitiveness in cybersecurity. SOURCE Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]