TMCnet News
|
New Canada Carbon Rebate estimator tells you how much you may get back in payments starting April 15
GATINEAU, QC, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Putting a price on carbon pollution is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce the greenhouse gas pollution that is causing climate change. Just as importantly, the federal carbon pricing system is designed to keep life affordable by putting money back into families' pockets.
The Canada Carbon Rebate returns fuel charge proceeds to Canadians through direct deposit or cheque every three months in jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge applies, with the next quarterly payments starting to arrive in Canadian bank accounts and mailboxes as of April 15.
Today, the Government of Canada is launching a new Canada Carbon Rebate estimator tool to help families find out their potential rebate amount, based on their unique circumstances. No background information is needed: answer four simple questions to find out how much you could receive.
Eight out of 10 households get more money back from the Canada Carbon Rebate than they spend on carbon pricing from the fuel charge, with lower-income households benefiting the most. Rural Canadian residents will also receive a top-up of 20 percent once relevant legislation passes through Parliament. This is an increase from the current 10 percent top-up for rural residents, in recognition of their higher energy needs and more limited access to cleaner transportation options.
As of April 15, 2024, a family of four may receive the following quarterly payments in base Canada Carbon Rebate amounts:
Canada's price on carbon pollution is working. Canada's emissions in 2021 would have been about 18 million tonnes higher in the absence of Canada's carbon pricing plan. A national price on pollution creates the predictability for clean investments that Canada needs to prosper in a changing world.
Climate change is not the only challenge facing Canadians today. It can be tempting to put off action for the future in favour of other short-term goals and needs. However, this is a false choice. Choosing the 'easy' path of less action now just means paying more later, by letting climate change get much worse. And because of the Canada Carbon Rebate, the Government of Canada can take real action to slow down climate change and still protect households from increased costs that climate change will mean for insurance, infrastructure repairs, health care, and more.
Quotes
"Pricing pollution works. It keps us on track to meet our climate goals, and the Canada Carbon Rebates help low- and middle-income Canadians the most—not those with yachts and four-car garages. Climate-related impacts are costing average Canadian households $720 per year and are likely to rise to $2,000 per year by 2050 without significant additional action to reduce emissions. We need to listen to scientists, youth, our communities, and our businesses. Pollution pricing is the most effective and cost-efficient tool we have to create a better climate future for our kids and grandkids."
Quick facts
Related products
Associated links
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
10/24/2010