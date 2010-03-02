[April 07, 2024] New KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse Centres Teach Preschoolers About Sustainability Tweet

KiddiWinkie's new centre at Jurong Gateway, the first preschool in Singapore to receive the BCA Green Mark Platinum 2023 award, features the first-of-its-kind, award-winning eco-friendly design that embodies its trademark Sustainable Education® curriculum.

Notable attendees at the launch event will include Benjamin Busse , CEO, Babilou Family Singapore and Julie Koh , President, Babilou Family Singapore; along with esteemed partners in the Early Childhood sector.

Apart from the Jurong Gateway centre, two other centres in Mountbatten and East Coast will officially open in April 2024 . SINGAPORE, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's leading premium preschool, KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse, wants to educate the next generation about sustainability from as early as 18 months. As part of the preschool's refreshed branding efforts, KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse, which is part of Babilou Family Singapore, updated its educational framework with "Winning Planet" being one of its new mission pillars. This new mission pillar aims to educate children about environmental and social challenges. Beyond cultivating a new generation of leaders, the preschool's Sustainable Education® curriculum offers dynamic learning experiences that ensure the holistic well-being of children, whilst supporting sustainability initiatives such as the Singapore Green Plan 2030. The dedication to integrate eco-friendly practices and playful learning into education is exemplified by KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse's newest centres. Their new centres look to impart these values from their physical environment to the lessons they teach. With its new centres and revised framework, children are encouraged to care for and respect the communities that they are living in, helping to contribute to a more sustainable and cohesive future. The first to officially launch is its centre at Jurong Gateway on 17 April. Its East Coast and Mountbatten centres will open their doors to students from April 2024 onwards. Highlighting the importance of having engaging outdoor spaces to offer stimulating resources to children, its new centres will also have specially designed areas outdoors. Built with slopes and tunnels for free exploration, children develop their natural motricity alongside autonomy and confidence. A hydroponic vertical garden with soil, seeds, water and various plants provides children with opportunities to grow and harvest vegetables with their peers. Through such engaging, hands-on learning experiences on vermicomposting, recycling and food sustainability, the curriculum instils values of sustainability and social cohesiveness in children. Benjamin Busse, CEO of Babilou Family Singapore shares, "As part of the Babilou Family group, we are dedicated to fostering a pedagogical approach rooted in Sustainable Education®. Educating over 5,000 preschool children across Singapore, we prioritise nurturing children to become conscientious individuals who will make meaningful contributions to the world. Focusing on holistic well-being through children's Natural Rhythm, our curriculum integrates nature while offering our children an immersive educational experience that extends beyond conventional classroom walls. With emphasis on diversity and inclusion, we engage families as partners to foster collaboration for children's holistic development, creating an environment for every child to thrive." Beyond the classroom, Babilou Family Singapore also took great care to integrate its values into its centre's design. As the first preschool to receive the BCA Green Mark Platinum 2023 Award, KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse @ Jurong Gateway proudly introduces state-of-the-art facilities and eco-friendly practices designed to nurture environmentally-conscious individuals. In this centre, all features are thoughtfully planned with the environment in mind. Priding itself on its sustainable design and operations, the centre is built using materials to reduce its carbon footprint such as heat-reflective VOC paint to repel heat and subsequently, reduce the temperature indoors. Rooftop solar photovoltaic panels are used to harness solar energy to support the centre's day-to-day operations and encourage the use of renewable energy. At the same time, a smart energy management and control system is installed to optimise energy consumption and promote greater energy efficiency. As part of its water conservation efforts, the centre devised water-efficient fixtures to monitor and optimise water usage. Eco-friendly consumables are also used in the kitchen such as cutleries, mugs, plates and bowls. Rowena Ramos, Head of Curriculum shares, "In reflecting Singapore's commitment to addressing global challenges, including the effects of globalisation and environmental factors, it's imperative to cultivate a profound understanding and appreciation of their ecosystem in the younger generation. KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse embodies this sentiment by providing children with a robust education framework which encompasses specialised programmes and values that nurture creativity, emotional intelligence, and resilience, empowering children to navigate and thrive in an increasingly complex society." I. Boilerplate About KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse is a premium preschool brand under Babilou Family Singapore. Through purposeful play and inquiry-based learning, children from 18 months to 6 years old enjoy opportunities to tap into their imagination and creativity as they explore and discover the world around them. With a balance between play and school readiness, we inspire our children to become champions not just in mind, but winners at heart. Every KiddiWinkie child grows into a happy, intelligent, expressive and resilient young individual, equipped with tools to become a rising leader of our modern 21st century world. Infant care services are also available at selected centres, where we provide a safe and stimulating environment for little ones from 2 to 17 months. Guided by educarers, there will be opportunities for infants to explore and discover as they prepare for the preschool years ahead. Visit https://kiddiwinkie.edu.sg/ for more information. About Babilou Family Singapore Babilou Family Singapore is a subsidiary of Babilou Family Group, a France-incorporated Early Childhood organisation with a network of more than 1,000 nurseries and a presence in 10 countries around the world. Babilou Family Singapore has now grown to 62 education and learning centres island-wide. This includes preschool brands KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse, Little Footprints Preschool, as well as student care brand Learning Leap. Visit https://babiloufamilysg.com for more information. II. Bios Mr. Benjamin Busse Chief Executive Officer, Babilou Family Singapore Benjamin, a devoted father of two, finds joy in both his work and every aspect of life. An engineering graduate from AgroParisTech and with a Master's degree from ESSEC Business School, Benjamin grew his career with the SODEXO Group, a conglomerate in France specialising in the catering business and childcare services. Throughout his journey spanning over 13 years, he was responsible for growing the operations and business development. Benjamin eventually rose to become the Regional Director & Head of Development at Creche Attitude, a subsidiary of SODEXO with a vast network of private childcare centres, where he oversaw 50 childcare centres throughout France and managed a team of more than 500 staff. He joined Babilou Family Singapore in 2020 as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and then evolved to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead Babilou Family toward being recognised as a qualitative leading private preschool operator in the region through its key brands. Ms. Julie Koh President, Babilou Family Singapore Julie first set out on her expedition in the early childhood industry to start a quality preschool with a pure and simple wish – that her own children can learn and grow in a conducive and inspiring environment. This desire led to the setup of Kiddiwinkie Schoolhouse, and its success paved the way for the inception of more preschools centres under the Nurture Education Group, now known as Babilou Family Singapore. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Julie has overseen the acquisition and management of the company's preschool brands. Julie continues to contribute to the industry with her wealth of knowledge, as well as her unwavering passion and patience in nurturing happy and confident children in their formative years. Ms. Rowena Ramos Head of Curriculum, Babilou Family Singapore Inspired by the educators who shaped her journey, Rowena embarked on a path in education, steadily expanding her professional portfolio over the years. Having earned her bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education from Wheelock College in Boston, Massachusetts, she assumed the role of mentor teacher, guiding novice educators through their inaugural year with skill and dedication, fostering the growth of future leaders within the field. With invaluable experience under her belt, Rowena now spearheads the Curriculum Department to ensure curriculum quality while leading the team in developing innovative programmes and delivering enriching training sessions for fellow educators. Additionally, Rowena is currently undergoing training to obtain certification as a Developmental Play Practitioner, further enhancing her expertise in the field. III. Fact Sheet







Babilou Family Singapore: https://babilou-family.sg/ KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse: https://kiddiwinkie.edu.sg/ KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse @ Jurong Gateway: Opening Hours: Monday - Friday: 7am – 7pm Address: 2 Jurong Gateway Rd, #01-12, Singapore 608512 Phone: 6817 1394 Website: https://kiddiwinkie.edu.sg/campus-

list/jurong-gateway KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse @ East Coast: Address: 511 East Coast Rd, Singapore 429064 Website: https://kiddiwinkie.edu.sg/campus-

list/east-coast KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse @ Mountbatten: Address: 717 Mountbatten Rd, Singapore 437737 Website: https://kiddiwinkie.edu.sg/campus-

list/mountbatten

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-kiddiwinkie-schoolhouse-centres-teach-preschoolers-about-sustainability-302108316.html SOURCE Babilou Family Singapore

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]