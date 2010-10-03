TMCnet News
New Substack Series Reconciles Science and Scripture
Finding God in Quantum Mechanics, Physics, Chemistry, and Psychology
SANTA YNEZ, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith of a Child Foundation launched a new series of articles this week on Substack. Titled Hard Head + Soft Heart, the series of essays dive deeply into scientific observations and measurements of the world around us. The series will explore questions where Science and the Bible agree in surprising ways:
"Math is the language of God," continued Mr. Madden. "Physics is his Toolbox and Biology is his Art Form. This series of articles is a journey, in search of truth about how God built our world."
The Hard Head + Soft Heart Substack series is presented for free. There is no paywall and articles are simply available to anyone. Subscribe at jmadden.substack.com.
Written by Joe Madden, a student of Physics and a 30-year veteran of technology development, this series of articles examines any perceived conflict between our observations of Nature and Biblical attempts to explain the world. Recent articles include: Moses and the Big Bang and Water: The surprising and unique chemical properties that make Life possible.
