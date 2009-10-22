[March 28, 2024] New York Yacht Club American Magic Selects bioaqualife as Official Shrinkwrap Partner Tweet

NARRAGANSETT, R.I., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bioaqualife is proud to announce that it is an official shrinkwrap partner of New York Yacht Club American Magic, the US Challenger for the 37th America's Cup. The America's Cup is the oldest organized international competition in the world. In 2023, NYYC American Magic's previous boat, Patriot, was covered with bioaqualife's biowrap, a revolutionary (now green) alternative to traditional marine shrinkwrap films, before transportation from Pensacola, US, to Barcelona, Spain. This partnership highlights bioaqualife's commitment to environmental stewardship and its mission of creating eco-friendly performance products that will revolutionize the single-use plastic industry. In the US alone, more than 92 million pounds of shrinkwrap are used for boats, and the majority ends up in community landfills. Since biowrap degrades using microbial consumption, it minimizes environmental contamination. "We are thrilled to partner with American Magic for the 2024 America's Cup," said Carsten Petersen, General Manager of bioaqualife. "Our biodegradable shrinkwrap matches American Magic's commitment to sustainability and their mission of showcasing American-made innovative products." "American Magic is proud to align with bioaqualife because of their biowrap products," said Tyson Lamond, Chief Operating Officer of American Magic. As a team, we are dedicated to adopting sustainable solutions that reduce our environmental footprint and contribute to addressing pressing sustainability issues. We firmly believe in the potential for a more sustainable future." Through this partnership, bioaqualife and American Magic intend to raise awareness about the need for environmental conservation. By showcasing biowrap's exceptional performance and biodegradability globally at the America's Cup, American Magic and bioaqualife hope to inspire individuals, businesses, and organizations to prioritize sustainability. Key biowrap features: Rapid Biodegradability and Recyclable: When discarded in an oxygen-free environment, such as in a landfill, the material will decompose into non-toxic, organic components with NO microplastics. Otherwise, the material is stable. All biowrap products break down at an impressive 20% rate in only six months, according toa third-party ASTM D5511 lab test.









Fire Retardant: All biowrap products carry a minimum ASTM E84 Class A Certified rating.





Durable Material: ASTM testing proved all biowrap products outperform traditional shrinkwrap. The film welds easily and creates stronger, longer-lasting seams than alternatives.







Products: biowrap available in 20' to 40' widths, biodegradable tape, and zipper doors. Follow the American Magic Journey on bioaqualife.com/americanmagic/ , Facebook, and Instagram. About bioaqualife:

Founded in 2023, bioaqualife is a pioneering company dedicated to providing innovative sustainable, biodegradable plastic alternatives for use in the marine, construction, agriculture, and packaging industries. All bioaqualife products attract microbes, and as they are digested, the molecular structure of the material breaks down into soil and natural gases with no microplastics. Committed to environmental responsibility, bioaqualife strives to create a sustainable world. Headquarters are in Narragansett, RI. For more information about bioaqualife, please visit www.bioaqualife.com or contact [email protected] . About American Magic:

American Magic is building the high-performance sailing franchise in the United States with a dual mandate to win the America's Cup and elevate sailing in America. Formed in 2017, American Magic combines two highly successful American racing programs, Bella Mente Racing and Quantum Racing, with one of the most prestigious yacht clubs in the world. All are united by a determination to regain the America's Cup, reconnect the American sailing base with the premier event in the sport, and elevate the quality of competitive sailing in the United States. Learn more at AmericanMagic.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn . Media Contact

Sarah Polk

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

812.320.4444 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-yacht-club-american-magic-selects-bioaqualife-as-official-shrinkwrap-partner-302102028.html SOURCE bioaqualife

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]