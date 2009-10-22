TMCnet News
|
New York Yacht Club American Magic Selects bioaqualife as Official Shrinkwrap Partner
NARRAGANSETT, R.I., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bioaqualife is proud to announce that it is an official shrinkwrap partner of New York Yacht Club American Magic, the US Challenger for the 37th America's Cup. The America's Cup is the oldest organized international competition in the world. In 2023, NYYC American Magic's previous boat, Patriot, was covered with bioaqualife's biowrap, a revolutionary (now green) alternative to traditional marine shrinkwrap films, before transportation from Pensacola, US, to Barcelona, Spain.
This partnership highlights bioaqualife's commitment to environmental stewardship and its mission of creating eco-friendly performance products that will revolutionize the single-use plastic industry. In the US alone, more than 92 million pounds of shrinkwrap are used for boats, and the majority ends up in community landfills. Since biowrap degrades using microbial consumption, it minimizes environmental contamination.
"We are thrilled to partner with American Magic for the 2024 America's Cup," said Carsten Petersen, General Manager of bioaqualife. "Our biodegradable shrinkwrap matches American Magic's commitment to sustainability and their mission of showcasing American-made innovative products."
"American Magic is proud to align with bioaqualife because of their biowrap products," said Tyson Lamond, Chief Operating Officer of American Magic. As a team, we are dedicated to adopting sustainable solutions that reduce our environmental footprint and contribute to addressing pressing sustainability issues. We firmly believe in the potential for a more sustainable future."
Through this partnership, bioaqualife and American Magic intend to raise awareness about the need for environmental conservation. By showcasing biowrap's exceptional performance and biodegradability globally at the America's Cup, American Magic and bioaqualife hope to inspire individuals, businesses, and organizations to prioritize sustainability.
Key biowrap features:
Follow the American Magic Journey on bioaqualife.com/americanmagic/, Facebook, and Instagram.
About bioaqualife:
About American Magic:
Learn more at AmericanMagic.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-yacht-club-american-magic-selects-bioaqualife-as-official-shrinkwrap-partner-302102028.html
SOURCE bioaqualife
02/03/2010
10/22/2009