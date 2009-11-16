TMCnet News
|
New Trade Association Launches Unprecedented Effort to Strengthen Responsible Online Gaming, Promote Best Practices
The Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) brings together seven of the largest U.S. online sports betting and gaming operators to develop and advance responsible gaming practices
Recognized responsible gaming leader Dr. Jennifer Shatley to serve as Executive Director
MCLEAN, Va., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA), an independent trade association launched today by seven of the largest U.S. legal mobile gaming companies, will actively promote a new industry-wide best practices charter, overseen by one of the world's foremost experts in the field of responsible gaming (RG).
This unprecedented effort will be led by Dr. Jennifer Shatley, a deeply respected responsible gaming executive with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. She will serve as ROGA's full-time Executive Director, and her role will be to facilitate widespread education to all relevant parties on the subject of responsible gaming.
ROGA will embark on a series of initiatives under Dr. Shatley's direction. These include research, consumer and industry responsible gaming education and awareness, promoting responsible gaming best practices, an independent data clearinghouse, and an independent certification program.
Demonstrating their commitment to this endeavor, initial member companies – who together represent more than 85 percent of the legalized online sports betting and iGaming industry – have pledged more than $20 million in support of ROGA's mission in year one. ROGA's member companies include BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, FanDuel, Hard Rock Digital and PENN Entertainment.
"I am humbled, honored, and excited to be selected to lead ROGA during this important period of growth in legalized mobile gaming," said Dr. Shatley. "Many of America's largest legal mobile gaming operators will be establishing a framework that helps to aid in responsible gaming education and awareness. ogether, our members will work alongside researchers, experts, regulators and stakeholders to promote responsible online gaming and maximize our efforts to support additional responsible gaming education and awareness. By coming together with a clear set of objectives, ROGA and our members will work to enhance consumer protections and help provide easier and more efficient access to responsible gaming tools for consumers to enjoy the entertainment of online gaming."
About ROGA's Mission
ROGA will operate with a specific purpose, centered around key pillars of focus, with an aim towards driving the most meaningful impact toward responsible gaming education.
About Dr. Jennifer Shatley
For more information on the Responsible Online Gaming Association, visit www.ResponsibleOnlineGaming.org.
ABOUT ROGA
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-trade-association-launches-unprecedented-effort-to-strengthen-responsible-online-gaming-promote-best-practices-302100940.html
SOURCE Responsible Online Gaming Association
10/05/2010
11/16/2009
04/13/2010