[March 27, 2024] New Trade Association Launches Unprecedented Effort to Strengthen Responsible Online Gaming, Promote Best Practices Tweet

The Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) brings together seven of the largest U.S. online sports betting and gaming operators to develop and advance responsible gaming practices Recognized responsible gaming leader Dr. Jennifer Shatley to serve as Executive Director MCLEAN, Va., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA), an independent trade association launched today by seven of the largest U.S. legal mobile gaming companies, will actively promote a new industry-wide best practices charter, overseen by one of the world's foremost experts in the field of responsible gaming (RG). This unprecedented effort will be led by Dr. Jennifer Shatley, a deeply respected responsible gaming executive with more than 25 years of experience in the industry. She will serve as ROGA's full-time Executive Director, and her role will be to facilitate widespread education to all relevant parties on the subject of responsible gaming. ROGA will embark on a series of initiatives under Dr. Shatley's direction. These include research, consumer and industry responsible gaming education and awareness, promoting responsible gaming best practices, an independent data clearinghouse, and an independent certification program. Demonstrating their commitment to this endeavor, initial member companies – who together represent more than 85 percent of the legalized online sports betting and iGaming industry – have pledged more than $20 million in support of ROGA's mission in year one. ROGA's member companies include BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings, Fanatics Betting and Gaming, FanDuel, Hard Rock Digital and PENN Entertainment. "I am humbled, honored, and excited to be selected to lead ROGA during this important period of growth in legalized mobile gaming," said Dr. Shatley. "Many of America's largest legal mobile gaming operators will be establishing a framework that helps to aid in responsible gaming education and awareness. ogether, our members will work alongside researchers, experts, regulators and stakeholders to promote responsible online gaming and maximize our efforts to support additional responsible gaming education and awareness. By coming together with a clear set of objectives, ROGA and our members will work to enhance consumer protections and help provide easier and more efficient access to responsible gaming tools for consumers to enjoy the entertainment of online gaming."



About ROGA's Mission ROGA will operate with a specific purpose, centered around key pillars of focus, with an aim towards driving the most meaningful impact toward responsible gaming education.

Research – ROGA will advocate for and fund independent research into gaming-related issues, such as the effectiveness of RG measures and impact of RG measures aimed at promoting sustainable play.

– ROGA will advocate for and fund independent research into gaming-related issues, such as the effectiveness of RG measures and impact of RG measures aimed at promoting sustainable play. Promoting Responsible Gaming Best Practices – ROGA will encourage and advocate for the application of responsible gaming best practices that can be utilized across the industry.

– ROGA will encourage and advocate for the application of responsible gaming best practices that can be utilized across the industry. Consumer and Industry Responsible Gaming Education and Awareness – ROGA will serve as a vehicle to drive both consumer and industry responsible gaming education and awareness and encourage responsible advertising and marketing practices within the industry.

– ROGA will serve as a vehicle to drive both consumer and industry responsible gaming education and awareness and encourage responsible advertising and marketing practices within the industry. Independent Data Clearinghouse – In close coordination with member companies, ROGA aims to create, via an independent clearinghouse, a database which will facilitate information sharing -- allowing a mechanism for industry-wide protection of consumers.

– In close coordination with member companies, ROGA aims to create, via an independent clearinghouse, a database which will facilitate information sharing -- allowing a mechanism for industry-wide protection of consumers. Independent Certification Program – ROGA will establish an independent certification program to assess members' responsible gaming efforts, providing operators with an objective independent evaluation of their responsible gaming policies and procedures. About Dr. Jennifer Shatley

Leading ROGA will be newly appointed Executive Director, Dr. Jennifer Shatley. An innovative responsible gaming executive with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Dr. Shatley has been the catalyst for the development and innovation of numerous "firsts" in the gaming industry. A recognized expert in the field and a highly sought speaker and advisor, Shatley works closely with the treatment community, academics, researchers, government bodies, state councils, and gaming industry representatives. She currently serves as President for the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling, is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, and Co-Chairs the Compliance Review Board for the American Gaming Association's Responsible Marketing Code for Sports Wagering. For more information on the Responsible Online Gaming Association, visit www.ResponsibleOnlineGaming.org. ABOUT ROGA

The Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) brings together the nation's seven largest online gaming operators to advance the industry's commitment to promoting responsible online gaming. Collectively, ROGA members have committed more than $20 million to fund rigorous academic research and consumer education and awareness campaigns, develop an independent data clearinghouse of players who display high-risk attributes, develop an independent certification program that will assess operators' responsible gaming programs based on defined criteria, and drive education and awareness initiatives aimed at consumers and the industry. Learn more at www.ResponsibleOnlineGaming.org View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-trade-association-launches-unprecedented-effort-to-strengthen-responsible-online-gaming-promote-best-practices-302100940.html SOURCE Responsible Online Gaming Association

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]