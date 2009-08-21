[March 25, 2024] New AI-Powered Competitive Marketing Audit & Assessment Tool from Klick Health Gives Competitive Edge to Healthcare Marketers Tweet

Klick Health today announced Klick Site AiQ™, an AI-driven marketing audit and assessment tool that helps life sciences organizations quickly optimize their brand strategies and enhance their market competitiveness. Built on top of Klick's proprietary MedOcean data lake, Klick Site AiQ regularly monitors pharma brand websites, leveraging generative AI to instantly audit and analyze multiple competitive brands' online content. It then creates an AI scorecard that compares key life sciences criteria, including brand messaging, audience targeting, financial support programs, focus on mechanism of action or delivery, and accessibility based on content reading level. Available immediately for Klick clients, the new tool also provides a convenient, real-time, wide-angle lens into the competitive landscape to help adapt marketing strategies and enhance brand positioning. "We want to give pharma marketers the market intelligence they need, but don't always have the time to capture," said EVP of Data Science Alfred Whitehead. "Now, with Klick Site AiQ, they can be informed about ongoing changes to competitive brand websites, and benefit from unprecedented life sciences insights into market positioning and the evolving competitive landscape." Today's announcement is the latest in the company's ongoing AI and machine-learning innovations created to help Klick clients and team members work smarter. Earlier this month, the agency launched KCM+AI, the first AI social media comment moderator for the life sciences industry. In December, it announced the $1 million Klick Prize for Klicksters with brilliant AI ideas for clients; an, at the prestigious NeurIPS conference, it unveiled LOVENet, an AI framework that rapidly identifies new uses for existing drugs. In November, it introduced Genome Perspective, the first AI tool to be developed by an advertising agency to expedite project planning and increase the efficiency and velocity of delivery to clients; and, in September, it launched KlickRx, the first ChatGPT plugin for the life sciences industry in the U.S.



About Klick Health Klick Health is the world's largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as enterprise omnichannel enablement among its specialized offerings. Klick's client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by over 185 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative that has made it one of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet.

In 2023, Klick won 160 top creative honors and seven agency distinctions from the most respected advertising awards shows, including Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year, London International Awards' Global and North American Independent Health Agency of the Year; and Cannes Lions' #2 Healthcare Agency, #2 Healthcare Network, and #10 Independent Agency of the Year. Klick is also consistently ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising. Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240325211974/en/

