[March 19, 2024]

New Survey by DACFP and Franklin Templeton Digital Assets Finds that Nearly Sixty Percent of Financial Advisors Recommend Crypto to Clients

Financial advisors provide perspectives about the role of digital assets in client portfolios

GREAT FALLS, Va., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three in five (59%) financial advisors say they recommend that clients allocate a portion of their assets to crypto, according to a December 2023 survey conducted by the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals and sponsored by Franklin Templeton Digital Assets.

"For more than a decade, financial advisors have largely been omitting bitcoin and other digital assets from their portfolio recommendations. That has now changed, and based on our research, we expect independent RIAs to move $150 billion of client assets into spot bitcoin ETFs over the next two years," said DACFP Founder Ric Edelman, CBDA, author of the #1 Amazon best-seller, The Truth About Crypto. "It is essential that all advisors increase their knowledge of this new asset class so they can properly serve their clients."

Among advisors who recommend an allocation to crypto, 7% have suggested it to all their clients and another 29% have recommended it to at least half. Overall, two-thirds of advisors who recommend crypto to clients (67%) recommend allocations of 1% to 3% of assets.

"Driving awareness and education around this asset class is critical for advisors and investors, and we're very pleased to have worked alongside DACFP in furnishing this survey," said Sandy Kaul, Head of Digital Asset & Industry Advisory Services at Franklin Templeton. "We remain in the early stags of adoption, and it's encouraging to see the robust interest from advisors seeking to allocate to digital assets."







Among advisors who have not been recommending crypto, two in five (41%) expressed that they intend to do so at some point in the future.

Survey respondents consisted of financial advisors from independent RIA firms, regional and independent broker/dealers, and major wirehouses. They primarily serve high-net-worth clients.

To learn more about the survey and its findings, please click here.

About Franklin Templeton Digital Assets

Franklin Templeton Digital Assets has been active in the digital asset ecosystem since 2018, building blockchain-based technology solutions, developing a range of investment strategies, and running node validators. Franklin Templeton Digital Assets' dedicated digital assets research team leverages fundamental "tokenomic" analysis, insights from an imbedded data science team, and deep industry connections to help inform product development and investment decisions. For more information, please visit Franklin Templeton Digital Assets and follow the team on Twitter.

Franklin Templeton Digital Assets is a part of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,400 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of February 29, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact for Franklin Templeton:

Travis Fishstein, 917-822-1857

[email protected]

About DACFP

Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the leading provider of crypto education. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certified in Blockchain and Digital AssetsSM, is the first and largest certification program of its kind—an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 18 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from 37 countries have enrolled.

Contact for DACFP:

Sara Steptoe, 810-772-4270

[email protected]

TN24-16

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-by-dacfp-and-franklin-templeton-digital-assets-finds-that-nearly-sixty-percent-of-financial-advisors-recommend-crypto-to-clients-302092539.html

SOURCE Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP)