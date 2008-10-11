[March 18, 2024] New Disaster Recovery Masterclass Helps MSPs Work Smarter and More Secure Tweet

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced Cove's 'Master of Disaster Recovery' Class-a free online course aimed at supporting disaster preparedness for MSPs worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318733877/en/ Chris Groot, General Manager, Cove Data Protection at N-able (Photo: Business Wire) Offered free to MSPs, the Cove Class leverages Cove's Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) capabilities to impart essential knowledge and skills to the MSP community in the event of a data breach. The classes will be conducted via GoToWebinar every two weeks on an ongoing basis. Upcoming 2024 sessions include March 19 and April 2. Mastering Proactive DRaaS In an era where cyber threats and unforeseen disasters are rising, Cove's 'Master of Disaster Recovery' Class stnds out as an invaluable resource. Unlike traditional, fee-based training programs that can consume days or even weeks of an MSP's time, the Cove Class delivers fundamental insights into disaster recovery and how to best prepare for a cyber event in 60 minutes or less.



"The worst time to learn about disaster recovery is during a disaster, which is why we developed a free course to help MSPs better prepare for and play it smart when disaster strikes, and you have to respond quickly," said Chris Groot, General Manager, Cove Data Protection at N-able. "Cove's 'Master of Disaster Recovery' Class is a live, hands-on, and immersive learning experience designed to equip MSPs with the confidence and expertise they need to implement best practices including how to design and deliver proactive disaster recovery as a service." Cove's 'Master of Disaster Recovery' Class also helps MSPs establish a recovery environment in local Hyper-V, VMware ESXi, or in Microsoft Azure. This includes critical recovery prerequisites and cyber-recovery best practices, equipping MSPs with the knowledge to make crucial decisions before a disaster strikes. Additionally, the class covers how to avoid the most common errors and pitfalls that often lead to recovery problems.

The masterclass leverages N-able's Cove disaster recovery framework to demonstrate how data recovery can be performed in a local Hyper-V or VMware ESXi environment or in Microsoft Azure, showcasing the practical applicability of Cove's capabilities. Ransomware Readiness: With the continuous surge in ransomware attacks, the masterclass addresses the urgency for MSPs to be fully prepared. It provides an extra layer of recovery confidence and equips MSPs with the tools they need to face evolving threats. To register for Cove's 'Master of Disaster Recovery' Class visit: https://www.n-able.com/events/master-of-disaster-recovery. About N-able N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers' systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com © 2024 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved. The N-able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Category: Company View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318733877/en/

