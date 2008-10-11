TMCnet News
New study from Gain.pro - Private equity: Job killer or growth booster?
A novel study debunks the myth that Private Equity (PE) ownership negatively impacts companies and their workers. In fact, businesses owned by PE on average outperform family-held businesses on key metrics. They grow revenue twice as fast. But also invest more into their business and grow employment at a faster pace.
LONDON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark bankruptcies and restructurings such as those involving Four Seasons Healthcare (UK), Windreich (Germany) and Alteo (France) have created a challenging narrative in Europe around PE-ownership. In response, politicians like Jeremy Corbyn in the UK have spoken out against further growth of the sector, fearing job losses and financial instability.
Private market intelligence provider Gain.pro, recently conducted a landmark study proving these isolated cases making headlines are far from representative. Analyzing over 15,400 PE-backed and family or privately-owned assets in Europe side to side, three findings stand out:
Commenting on the findings of the report, Benoit Ficheur, Senior Partner at pan-European private equity firm Astorg said: "Across our portfolio, R&D and CAPEX is a strategic commitment to sustained growth and future-proofing the business. It's key to staying competitive in a constantly evolving world. Besides, we can indeed see that R&D increases as a percentage of revenues in all our portfolio companies following our investments."
The report data is derived from the largest-of-its-kind study of European private companies. The period of observation is the 6 years from 2017-2022. Proprietary data-gathering methods make it possible to derive much more granular insights into the European pool of companies than previously possible, putting a new perspective on often-held common beliefs.
