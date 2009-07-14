[March 13, 2024] New Relic Announces Ashish Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer Tweet

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced Ashish Agarwal as the company's next Chief Financial Officer. Agarwal is an experienced business leader with proven success in leading the financial strategies of high-growth companies in the technology sector. In this role, he will oversee global finance operations and further strengthen the company's strategic direction. Agarwal assumes the CFO role from David Barter. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313564281/en/ New Relic CFO Ashish Agarwal. Photo credit: New Relic. Agarwal brings nearly three decades of high-growth public and private corporate finance experience to New Relic. He most recently served as interim CFO and SVP of strategy and corporate development of McAfee, where he led mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and busiess development, including the company's $936M IPO and $14B private sale. Previously, he led corporate and business development at Akamai Technologies and Symantec where he led many acquisitions, divestitures, and business development initiatives. He holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Delhi University.



"Ashish is exactly the leader we need to help take the company through its next phase of growth. His experience leading companies like McAfee through its IPO and helping to transform Akamai Symantec all while accelerating their growth makes him poised to tackle our opportunity ahead. We are thrilled to have him on board," said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. "I joined New Relic because of the market opportunity, its differentiated platform, and the incredible team in place," said New Relic Chief Financial Officer Ashish Agarwal. "These past few months at New Relic have only reaffirmed my decision to help the business scale and grow as its next CFO."

For more information on career opportunities at New Relic, visit www.newrelic.com/about/careers. About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full-stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, Topgolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth.

