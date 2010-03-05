[February 28, 2024] New Relic Launches Live Archives: Historical Logs with Instant Access Tweet

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, launched the general availability of New Relic live archives. By storing historical logs alongside other logs and telemetry data within the New Relic Data Platform, live archives allows instant access to historical logs and eliminates the need to rehydrate, reload, re-index, or move data to multiple locations. It maintains historical logs in an active and enhanced state, which allows engineering teams to instantaneously address regulatory requests, thereby minimizing compliance risks. At one-fourth the cost of other long-term log storage solutions, live archives allows engineers to store historical logs for up to seven years, making it one of the most affordable compliance solutions on the market. Organizations need to retain their logs for multiple years to comply with regulations like HIPAA, U.S. Executive Order 14028, Basel II Accord, CIS, PCI DSS, SOX, and SOC 2. However, IT and engineering teams have historically been faced with limited options for long-term log storage. As a result, teams are left to decide between hot storage solutions that are easy to use but prohibitively expensive or cold storage solutions that are excessively toilsome and often lead to hidden costs and surprise bills when historical logs need to be moved into an active state. "Most log data is unused until it's needed and some data is only needed for compliance purposes or pulled for postmortem analysis," said IDC Group Vice President for Operations Stephen Elliot. "Keeping data in stagnant archives is not practical or worth the cost, as the expense often exceeds the value. However, the need to access data quickly when it is required and in a cost-effective way is in demand, and any solution that offers both is a win for users." With an industry-wide need for a better way to retain logs to meet regulatory requirements, live archives provides a fast, easily accessible, long-term log storage solution that helps organizations be better prepared to manage their compliance risks. Key capabilities and benefits include:



Access instantly: Query and analyze historical logs instantly - all stored within the New Relic Data Platform - with the same familiar log management experience as operational logs.

Query and analyze historical logs instantly - all stored within the New Relic Data Platform - with the same familiar log management experience as operational logs. 1/4th lower costs: Avoid paying for ingress and egress (i.e., moving historical log data in and out of the cloud to analyze), indexing, reformatting, or the need to operate additional logs tools.

Avoid paying for ingress and egress (i.e., moving historical log data in and out of the cloud to analyze), indexing, reformatting, or the need to operate additional logs tools. Eliminate toil : Retain historical logs for up to seven years in an active and enriched state and streamline the process to store and access historical logs, removing the need to rehydrate, reload, re-index, manually intervene, or move data to multiple locations or tiers to analyze.

: Retain historical logs for up to seven years in an active and enriched state and streamline the process to store and access historical logs, removing the need to rehydrate, reload, re-index, manually intervene, or move data to multiple locations or tiers to analyze. Setup in 30 seconds : Easily define which logs to store via a simple New Relic Query Language (NRQL) rule, using your current logs to decide what to route to live archives, without needing a new log collector.

: Easily define which logs to store via a simple New Relic Query Language (NRQL) rule, using your current logs to decide what to route to live archives, without needing a new log collector. Minimize compliance response time: Quickly meet regulatory requirements with log queries that are readily available for critical legal discovery and compliance audit requests. "As Bed Bath & Beyond moves forward as a company, we've also taken the opportunity to consolidate our observability tooling. We're excited to leverage New Relic live archives, allowing our engineers to tap into insights and learn from our historical logs data while also meeting compliance requirements for retaining data. All of which allows us to deliver the superior digital experience our customers expect at every touchpoint," said Bed Bath & Beyond, formerly Overstock, VP of Software Engineering, Eddie Hughes. "It's getting increasingly difficult for organizations to adhere to technical regulatory compliance requirements, especially with generative AI being integrated into their already complex tech stacks. When critical legal discovery and compliance audit requests arise, IT and engineering teams need quick and easy access to the crucial compliance data in their historical logs," said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. "Live archives is an extension of New Relic's log management capabilities and empowers teams to keep their log data in one place while providing instant access, deeper visibility, and greater context, which helps simplify historical log analysis and streamline regulatory compliance."

Live archives is now available to users worldwide for $0.005 GB per month until September 1. For more information on live archives, please check out the: Webpage

Blog About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, Topgolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228404839/en/

