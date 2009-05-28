New Consortium Launches Colorado Hub for Health Impact, a National Economic Development Campaign to Attract Health Innovation Companies to the State

Colorado Hub for Health Impact, a new national economic development campaign elevating Colorado as America's epicenter for life sciences innovation launches today. The campaign emphasizes Colorado's leading innovation talent, central location, robust infrastructure, collaborative community, reasonable costs, and unmatched quality of life as key reasons why companies considering relocation or expansion should join the state's health innovation ecosystem. Colorado's thriving life sciences community is known for leading-edge research, development, and commercialization with a global patient impact.

A group of 22 partners representing Colorado's life sciences companies, innovation centers, economic development groups, Front Range cities and counties, commercial real estate developers, builders, and contract development and manufacturing organizations created and funded the national economic development campaign.

"Our partnership shares a vision for Colorado's future as a world-class hub for health innovation. This first-ever, large-scale investment will attract new life sciences companies, talent, and investors to Colorado, resulting in even stronger collaborations and breakthroughs that save and change lives around the world. Together, we represent the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity that makes our state a leading location for life sciences innovation," said Elyse Blazevich, president & CEO, Colorado BioScience Association.

"At the center of the country, and the intersection of innovation industries including life sciences, high technology, and quantum computing, Colorado and the Metro Denver region attract big thinkers and problem solvers. Whether they're lifelong residents, graduates of our top-ranked universities, or newcomers here for opportunities and outdoors access, they share a commitment to saving and changing lives around the world. Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation is proud to support Colorado, the Hub for Health Impact," said Raymond H. Gonzales, president, Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation.

The group's new website and national economic development campaign illustrate six critical factors that make Colorado the ideal location for life sciences companies considering a move to Colorado, including:

Talent + Inclusivity - Educated, motivated, welcoming people and top-ranked academic and research institutions contribute to Colorado's reputation as a leading national and international location for innovation talent. The state has the number one concentration of biomedical and bioengineers in the U.S. and leads the country in post-secondary educational attainment. (Sources: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, The Lumina Foundation)

Capital + Growth - Funds from public, private, federal, state, and foundation sources fuel life sciences success in Colorado. Life sciences companies raised $1.47 billion in 2023, marking the seventh year the state's life sciences community raised more than $1 billion. (Source: Colorado BioScience Association)

Location + Real Estate - Colorado's central location gives companies a competitive advantage, with direct access to 200+ nonstop destinations from Denver International Airport, the largest U.S. airport and the second largest in the world. The state offers room to grow with 3.5 million square feet of life sciences lab and office space planned or in development. (Sources: Denver International Airport, Colorado BioScience Association)

Lifestyle + Culture - Colorado's 38,000 life sciences professionals enjoy an outstanding quality of life, with cities ranked among the top 10 places to live in the country, legendary outdoor activities in world-class vacation destinations, Michelin-starred restaurants, and leading professional sports teams. (Sources: BIO, U.S. News & World Report)

Community + Infrastructure - The welcoming community is right-sized for collaboration, with life sciences clusters along Colorado's Front Range, five R1 designated research universities, the University of Colorado System ranking fifth in the country for startup formation, and 30+ federal labs, one of the largest concentrations in the U.S. (Sources: Carnegie Classification of Institutes of Higher Education, AUTM, COLABS)

Costs + Incentives - Colorado offers lower costs than the coasts, and with more amenities, more space, and more sunshine, as well as state support for companies seeking relocation or expansion. The state ranks in the top five nationally for economic stability and business environment. (Source: U.S. News & World Report)

"Our investment into the Colorado Hub for Health Impact campaign is uniquely aligned with our mission of working on the leading edge of health and care. We welcome life sciences organizations looking to call Colorado home and to collaborate with a robust community already in on the secret: the health and life sciences industry in Colorado is strong and making a global impact on the future of health," said April Giles, vice president of business development, Fitzsimons Innovation Community.

"Colorado is recognized as the Hub for Health Impact due to its highly educated, innovative, and inclusive population. This isa perfect blend of academics, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. Cities represented by the U.S. 36 Collaborative make up more than 30 percent of the state's life sciences assets and are proud to invest in the growth of an industry that's vital to our region and state," said Joseph E. Hovancak, vice president of economic vitality, Boulder Chamber and executive director, Boulder Economic Council.







"We are thrilled to be part of Colorado Hub for Health Impact, where we aim to attract new, high-growth companies to Colorado. Our goal is to work together in close collaboration and partnership to grow the life sciences community in Colorado and develop life-saving innovations," said Afshin Safavi, Ph.D., founder and CEO, Colorado Health & Tech Centers.

Colorado Hub for Health Impact Campaign Partners:

The campaign is led by Colorado BioScience Association, Colorado Health & Tech Centers, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, Fitzsimons Innovation Community, and U.S. 36 Collaborative, as well as Aurora Economic Development Corporation and City of Aurora, BNBuilders, Longmont Economic Development Partnership, NexCore Science & Tech, Mortenson, Sterling Bay, and Sun Construction. The campaign is also partnering with AGC Biologics, Adams County, GE Johnson, KBI Biopharma, Murphy Company, Ridgeway Science + Technology, Saunders, and Tributary Real Estate.

Campaign Manager and Marketing Communications Partner: Primavera Group

The partnership will highlight key reasons why life sciences companies, talent, and investors considering relocation or expansion should choose Colorado, using sweeping images, comprehensive storytelling, and a new anthem video on the Colorado Hub for Health Impact website (coloradohealthimpact.com). Managed and marketed by Primavera Group, the initiative includes the new visual identity and website designed and developed by SB Creative, and paid media led by Explore Communications. The campaign will run through 2024.

About Colorado Hub for Health Impact

Smart, inclusive, forward-thinking, and highly educated people lead life sciences innovation in Colorado, the Hub for Health Impact. Here, in the center of the United States, the country's top talent transforms every aspect of health and care. Our community is right-sized for high-growth organizations, with excellent infrastructure, lab and office space, outstanding academic and research institutions, and successful companies at all stages of commercialization. More than 20 life sciences organizations, economic development groups, local governments, developers, and builders joined together in 2024, launching the national economic development campaign to attract high-growth health innovation companies to Colorado. More: coloradohealthimpact.com.

