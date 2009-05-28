TMCnet News
New Viakoo Survey Finds Less Than Half of IT Leaders are Confident in their IoT Security Plans
71% of IT leaders wish they started their IoT security plans differently so they could remediate vulnerabilities faster
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viakoo, the leader in IoT security, today released findings from its 2024 IoT Security Crisis: By the Numbers. This groundbreaking survey, commissioned by Viakoo, uncovers insights from IT and security executives, exposes a dramatic surge in enterprise IoT security risks, and highlights a critical missing piece in the IoT security technology stack. The clarion call is clear: IT leaders urgently need to secure their IoT infrastructure one application at a time in an automated and expeditious fashion.
Increased IoT Security Threats
IoT application and device systems are critical to the profits and operations of many organizations. As cybersecurity threats grow, IoT systems remain vulnerable due to missing pieces in enterprises' current technology stack. In surveying IT leaders across a range of organizations, it's clear that poor IoT security is causing serious issues:
The Right Technology Stack for IoT Security
IT leaders are focused on improving IoT security, but their current technology security stack is missing key pieces:
Growing Investment, Lack of Confidence
IT professionals recognize the threat IoT presents to their business. Based on the survey results, the top emerging IoT threats for IT professionals include data breaches (69%), ransomware attacks (60%), supply chain attacks (45%), and Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks (42%).
IT leaders plan to increase spending on security stacks in the following year, but lack the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions on filling security blind spots:
The numbers presented here spotlight how the IoT applications and device systems that organizations rely on are vulnerable, are being attacked, and lack the focus on cybersecurity that traditional IT systems have. While there is board-level visibility into IoT security and internal discussions between the managers of IoT systems, most organizations lack the proper technology solutions, reporting, and governance to ensure that IoT systems are always visible, operational, and secure.
Download the full report here to learn more.
Viakoo will be hosting a webinar on March 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time with industry experts to discuss these findings and how organizations can improve their IoT security posture. Click here to register.
