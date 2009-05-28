TMCnet News
New Report Says Lack of Funding for Critical Water Mains is $452 Billion, Over 260,000 Breaks Annually
Utah State University's third report serves as the largest study in the US and Canada of its kind, reveals increased water pipeline deterioration
LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Utah State University (USU) has published a third extensive study of commonly used water pipe materials titled, "Water Main Break Rates in the USA and Canada: A Comprehensive Study."
According to primary researcher, Professor Steven L. Barfuss, P.E., one of the most important indicators for identifying failing pipelines is water main break rates. Pipe performance continues to be impacted by soil corrosivity, and the replacement of asbestos cement and cast iron pipe is creating a shift in predominant pipe materials.
"Our infrastructure is aging, causing water pipelines to deteriorate," says Professor Barfuss. "Utilities can use this report to assist with asset management and facilitate water infrastructure planning and pipe replacement decision-making. The goals are to control operating costs, reduce service level impacts, and minimize health risks to customers."
Over 800 utilities were surveyed and almost 400,000 miles of pipe data were analyzed, representing 17% of the estimated 2.3 million miles of water mains in the United States and Canada. This data set is large enough to provide accurate information on the characteristics of aging pipe infrastructure and the costs of repair and replacement.
"Notably, the report shows that 20% or 452,000 miles of water pipes in the US and Canada are beyond their useful lives and need to be replaced but have not been due to lack of funds. This represents a $452 billion shortfall. In 2012, utilities reported that only 8% of installed wate mains were beyond their useful lives, so this is a growing problem," Professor Barfuss adds.
USU published similar studies in 2012 and 2018. The 2023 report references the previous studies to analyze changes over time. The sample size for this study is almost three times larger than the previous 2018 USU water main break survey. In terms of pipe mileage, this is the largest study in the US and Canada of its kind. Previous studies have been based on much smaller sample sizes and consequently may have reduced accuracy in data reporting.
Major findings and benchmarks include:
To view the full report, including the full set of key findings and its methodology, click here.
This comprehensive study contributes to the continuing efforts of the EPA's Aging Water Infrastructure (AWI) research, the US Conference of Mayors' Water Council, and the asset management and water infrastructure condition assessment efforts of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).
Steven L. Barfuss, P.E., is a Research Professor at USU in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department and an Associate Director at the Utah Water Research Laboratory (UWRL), a world-renowned water research facility. Professor Barfuss has over 37 years of research experience at UWRL and has published numerous peer-reviewed articles in national and international journals. He also has considerable experience in the hydraulics of pipelines and pipe failures.
