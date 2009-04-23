New Book from Ed Adams Details Cybersecurity Careers and Strategies to Recruit, Develop, and Retain Talent

Ed Adams, a security industry veteran and CEO of Security Innovation, a leader in software security assessment and training, has written a new book published by Wiley that launches on February 21, 2024, and explores the breadth and depth of careers available in cybersecurity. It provides a playbook for how people outside of traditional cybersecurity roles can contribute to their organization's security.

"See Yourself in Cyber: Security Careers Beyond Hacking" highlights the Cybersecurity Color Wheel of jobs and the way roles not directly associated with security can improve a company's operations and reduce risk. The insights and advice were gathered through interviews with more than 150 CISOs and other security practitioners. The book debunks myths and stereotypes about careers in cybersecurity and highlights the broad range of opportunities the industry offers to those with business, legal, communications, and other non-technical backgrounds. It also offers practical advice to managers, policymakers, human resource teams, and business leaders on how to find, hire, and keep valuable talent.

"Through my work in the industry, particularly with Cyversity, I have heard many stories of people struggling to get into cybersecurity, as well as leaders frustrated by the challenges of hiring and keeping talent," said Adams. "My goal in writing this book is to help solve this disconnect by providing actionable advice gathered through my twenty years' experience as well as insights from other industry leaders." /p>







Adams to Keynote Upcoming Data Connectors Conferences

Adams is scheduled to deliver a keynote address sharing insights and case studies from the book at Data Connectors conferences throughout the country including:

- February 29 in Austin, Texas

- March 14 in Tampa, Florida

- April 11 in Atlanta, Georgia

- April 25 in St. Louis, Missouri

- June 13 in Boston, Massachusetts

- June 27 in Chicago, Illinois

About Ed Adams

Ed Adams is a software quality and security expert with over 20 years of experience in the field. He served as a member of the Security Innovation Board of Directors since its inception in 2002 and took over as CEO in 2003. Ed is a Ponemon Institute Research Fellow, Privacy by Design Ambassador by the Information & Privacy Commissioner of Canada, and recipient of multiple industry awards. He is the host of Ed TALKS, a discussion panel that debates risk-based approaches to securing IT systems and their ecosystem.

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and literally wrote the book on How to Break Software Security. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our services and training solutions to secure software wherever it runs. Our training solutions combine interactive modules, scenario-based labs, and hands-on cyber ranges to build skills that stick. Visit securityinnovation.com to learn how we can help you launch a best-in-class security program.

