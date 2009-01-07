TMCnet News
New ScyllaDB Release Achieves 50% Higher Throughput, 33% Lower Latency
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB, the database for predictable performance at scale, today announced its latest release, ScyllaDB Enterprise 2024.1.0. The new release introduces significant performance improvements: up to 50% higher throughput, 35% greater efficiency, and 33% lower latency than the previous enterprise release.
In benchmarks, ScyllaDB 2024.1 achieved more than 1.5X higher throughput compared to 2023.1. In some cases, this can translate to a 35% reduction in the number of vCPUs required to support a similar load. This enables a similar reduction in vCPU cost. Additionally, tests achieved 33% lower latency (both mean and P99), even with the higher throughput. Setup details and results are available in this blog.
ScyllaDB Co-founder and CEO Dor Laor introduced this performance boost at the recent ScyllaDB Summit, which hosted a community of over 7,500 developers, engineers, and database enthusiasts. Laor explained, “We achieved this performance boost through profile-guided optimization. The new performance level keeps ScyllaDB at the forefron of fast and efficient databases; it’s ideal for business-critical workloads that require ultra-low latency, even beyond 1M ops/sec.” Laor’s keynote, which also introduced ScyllaDB’s revolutionary “tablet” architecture, is now available on-demand alongside 30+ tech talks by ScyllaDB users such as Discord, Expedia, Paramount, and more.
Also in this new release:
ScyllaDB is engineered to deliver predictable performance at scale. It’s adopted by organizations that demand ultra-low latency, even with workloads exceeding 1M ops/sec. Our shard-per-core architecture leverages the power of modern infrastructure – translating to fewer nodes, less admin, and lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, Discord, Crypto.com, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. ScyllaDB is available as free open source software, a fully-supported enterprise product, and a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers. For more information: ScyllaDB.com
Wayne Ariola
