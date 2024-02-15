[January 23, 2024] New GlobalMeet Chief Executive Officer Appointed by Pivotal Group Tweet

GlobalMeet, the fastest-growing, unrivaled leader in virtual event technology used by 5 out of 10 of the largest US banks, all Big Four Consulting Firms, and 50% of Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and biotech companies, today announces the appointment of visionary leader Kim Niederman as CEO. GlobalMeet enables live and fully interactive events to audiences as large as 100,000+ people. Niederman has a formidable track record in steering tech companies to record success and will drive GlobalMeet's event technology into an epoch of extraordinary expansion, seizing market opportunities in the digital events space like never before. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123266592/en/ Niederman is a highly respected CEO and industry veteran, having been president at 8x8 and held CEO roles at FreeWave Technologies, Anagran and LongBoard, along with senior executive positions at Polycom and Cisco. He is known as a growth accelerator, adept at refining products and go-to-market strategies to expand influence by delivering exceptional products that resonate with customers. Before joining GlobalMeet, Niederman scaled five companies (public and private) bringing several of them to a $1B+ market capitalization. As GlobalMeet continues to grow in size and impact, Pivotal Group, the company's private equity sponsor, remains dedicated to finding qualified and passionate leaders to assist in this journey. "With Kim's contemporary vision and determined approach, GlobalMeet will undoubtedly surpass the milestones that lay ahead," said Francis Najafi, founder and CEO of Pivotal Group. "This crucial step for GlobalMeet reinforces its brand of beig an innovative industry leader and will enable the company to focus on bringing to fruition its strategic roadmap, consistently creating value for customers over the long term. We are ecstatic to welcome him aboard."



Pivotal Group is an investment firm that focuses on companies that lead in their respective market segments while simultaneously showing tremendous growth potential. Through leadership from Pivotal Group and Niederman, GlobalMeet will further lead the way for innovations in the virtual event technology space. "I was drawn to GlobalMeet because of its extremely loyal customer base and highly-rated solutions and services," said Niederman. "I'm excited by the opportunity to expand GlobalMeet's already unparalleled offerings by deploying innovative applications of AI and other emerging technologies. I look forward to building upon a world-class company that is poised to take the virtual events industry by storm."

"As we continue to enhance our capabilities, reaching new market opportunities and a wider customer base, we are thrilled to expand our leadership and welcome Kim to lead our team through this momentous next phase," said President of GlobalMeet, Michele Dobnikar. "Kim brings a welcomed perspective from his comprehensive background in leadership and technology, and a unique go-to-market strategy that will accelerate GlobalMeet's success within the events industry." For more information on GlobalMeet, visit www.globalmeet.com. For more information on the Pivotal Group, visit www.pivotalgroup.com About GlobalMeet GlobalMeet is the only scalable, flexible and secure event solution built and backed by event professionals who already have extensive experience in facilitating engaging and accessible hybrid and virtual events. With GlobalMeet, companies can conveniently flex between self-serve and managed events through the same technology, providing a consistent technology experience for small events, big events, and everything in between. The platform is trusted by 50% of the largest U.S. banks, 50% of Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the world's top four accounting and consulting firms which audit 90% of all Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.globalmeet.com. About Pivotal Group Pivotal Group is a private equity firm based out of Phoenix, Arizona, that deploys equity capital in support of strong management teams with unique opportunities. The firm offers check sizes and benefits of a large private equity partner but without the same restrictions and diligence requirements as a fund-based investor. Pivotal invests internal capital, is industry agnostic, and generally seeks a controlling interest in companies across the United States and Canada with a particular focus on corporate divestitures and standalone firms in need of a strategic capital partner. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123266592/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]