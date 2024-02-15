[January 23, 2024] New KnowBe4 Report Shows Major Spike in Public Sector Attacks in 2023 Tweet

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, released its report on the most popular and prolific cybercrimes of 2023 with a focus on the public sector. The report examines cybercrime trends, statistics and real life examples on a global scale as well as breaking it down by specific countries and regions, while providing possible defenses to safeguard against it. The public sector is becoming an increasingly attractive target for cybercriminals everywhere. This comes at no surprise as government agencies and public sector services retain personal data on the vast majority of people, information that is invaluable to cybercriminals. The report is packed with startling facts and statistics highlighting the sharp rise in cyber attacks in this sector. Some of these include: Cyber attacks against government agencies and public sector services increased by 40% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first

Government agencies and law practices experienced the largest spike in ransomware attacks at 95% in quarter three of 2023

Global ransomware attacks were up by 95% in the third quarter of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022

The cost of a data breach increased by 15% over three years

Generative AI is increasingly beng adopted by cybercriminals to create sophisticated social engineering attacks



"Through proper training initiatives, this cost-effective and straightforward approach can effectively counteract social engineering tactics," Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "However, as the sophistication of attacks designed to exploit the human factor increases, the continuous reinforcement of a strong security culture is an indispensable tool for enduring digital defense and operational continuity."

To download a copy of KnowBe4's report on cybercrime in the public sector, click here. About KnowBe4 KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123325629/en/

