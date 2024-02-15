[January 03, 2024] New Ocean Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based 2-Year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance Tweet

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates New Ocean is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Ocean Health Solutions (New Ocean), the leading provider of digital health and wellness solutions for employers, health plans, and health systems, announced today that their platform, The Voyage®, hosted on Azure cloud services managed by Microsoft, has earned certified status for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that The Voyage, the organization's platform has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places New Ocean in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalale security controls.



"Every day, our platform handles sensitive, personally identifiable, private health information within the health benefits ecosystem, making the security and protection of this data our top priority," said Patrick Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of New Ocean Health Solutions. "By achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification, New Ocean is demonstrating to its partners and clients it's commitment to meeting the highest standards of data protection and information security." "HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available."

About New Ocean Health Solutions

New Ocean Health Solutions is a software design and development company that empowers organizations to foster a healthy culture. We deliver on the need for a broad enterprise health management platform that includes health and well-being programs people value. By using behavioral economics principles, New Ocean's programs are more adaptable to human nature and more likely to get users to engage over the long-term. New Ocean's platform leverages digitally directed coaching and AI to encourage users to make good choices and form healthy habits when it comes to their health, while ensuring that realistic goals are set. Led by former Walgreens Health & Wellness President and retail health clinic pioneer, Hal Rosenbluth. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ocean-achieves-hitrust-risk-based-2-year-certification-demonstrating-the-highest-level-of-information-protection-assurance-302025573.html SOURCE New Ocean Health Solutions

