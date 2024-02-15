[October 18, 2023] New Collaboration Helps Autistic and Neurodiverse Canadians Gain Independence in their Daily Lives Tweet

Whirlpool Brand and Magnusmode announce collaboration with Geneva Centre for Autism during Autism Awareness Month TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Whirlpool® brand and Magnusmode®'s new collaboration with the Geneva Centre for Autism will see the donation and integration of a new suite of Whirlpool appliances, alongside the MagnusCards app, into the Centre's adult day programs to support neurodiverse individuals and further enhance the crucial services they provide to the neurodiverse community in Canada. As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting neurodiverse individuals, Whirlpool brand has donated appliances valued at over $10,000 that will be used by Geneva Centre participants as part of their personalized programming alongside Magnusmode's Homecare Card Decks - an assortment of ten innovative Home Care digital guides featured in the award-winning MagnusCards app. These how-to guides, developed and unveiled by Whirlpool and Magnusmode in 2022, were designed to empower autistic and neurodiverse individuals, by simplifying everyday tasks in the home, enabling them to achieve greater independence in their daily lives. "As the Exclusive Homecare Sponsor of Magnusmode in Canada, we're thrilled to announce the expansion of our ongoing collaboration through this exciting integration with the Geneva Centre for Autism," says Mareike Greve, Senior Manager of Brand Experience at Whirlpool Canada. "Our commitment to helping families thrive continues to drive this partnership, and we are proud to partner with Magnusmode and Geneva Centre for Autism to find additional ways to support neurodiverse individuals and collectively work to remove barriers to independence within the home." The suite of donated Whirlpool appliances includes fridges, dishwashers, microwaves, and a laundry set, which will work in tandem with Magnusmode's Homecare Card Decks and instructional videos to enhance the skill development experience of participants at the Geneva Centre. These resources will help to simplify tasks such as loading the dishwasher, proper food storage and organization in the refrigerator, using a washer, understanding laundry smbols, and more.



"Whirlpool's donation to the Geneva Centre for Autism is a fantastic addition to our adult day programs," says Shelley Brazier, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs at the Geneva Centre for Autism. "This donation, combined with the unique Magnusmode Homecare Card Decks and visual cues, will help to further empower our neurodiverse participants, by fostering greater independence in their daily lives and enhancing the accessibility and functionality of their own homes. "We're excited to celebrate the second year of our partnership with Whirlpool brand by joining forces with the incredible Geneva Centre team. We are proud to partner with these organizations as we work towards our common goal of removing the barriers that affect neurodiverse individuals' abilities to thrive in this world." adds Nadia Hamilton, Founder and President of Magnusmode.

To find out more about the partnership between Whirlpool and Magnusmode, please visit: www.whirlpool.ca/en_ca/magnusmode . About the Geneva Centre for Autism Geneva Centre for Autism (GCA) is an international leader in developing and delivering clinical intervention services and training. As a full-service agency, Geneva Centre for Autism offers a wide range of clinical services tailored to all individuals with an Autism Spectrum Disorder. GCA's online learning platform provides training for educators and professionals who apply the strategies immediately at work, school, and in the community. About Magnusmode Magnusmode's mission is to create practical tools that improve everyday experiences and enable neurodiverse people to participate in the world in ways that are meaningful to them. Founder Nadia Hamilton was inspired by her autistic brother to create Magnusmode and the award-winning app, MagnusCards. MagnusCards is an innovative app that provides digital, step-by-step visual guides (in the form of collectible Card Decks) to support home and community living for autistic and neurodiverse people worldwide. Each Card Deck is sponsored by enterprise clients including Trader Joe's, CIBC, Kraft Heinz, M&T Bank, New York City Transit, Colgate, San Francisco International Airport, GIANT Food Stores, and A&W who offer MagnusCards to make their products and services autism-friendly. Companies across North America have joined the Inclusion Revolution! About Whirlpool Brand For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that allow you to customize the way you wash and offer the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool Canada and its Whirlpool brand are part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.ca/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolcanada or Twitter at @whirlpool_ca. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com. SOURCE Whirlpool Canada LP

