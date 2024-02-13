[September 18, 2023] New Initiative Supports Citizen Action to Reduce Corruption in Resource-Rich Countries Tweet

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Governance Action Hub, a new initiative by Results for Development (R4D), will expand the frontiers of governance reform by engaging diverse stakeholders in collective actions. It will focus on three types of governance challenges: persistent, like the misuse of extractive revenue in local and social development; emerging, like the urgent need for a just energy transition to respond to climate change; and underlying, like the undue influence of private interests over policies. The Hub will also create a global network including new voices and perspectives in the governance space and promoting collaboration between local and global action – as well as greater audacity in the pursuit of much needed governance reforms. "In the governance and anticorruption space, there is general agreement on the importance of collective action to achieve results; but less consensus on how to make it work, how to turn it into effective coalitions that achieve common goals despite different views among actors, and as importantly, sustain change despite challenging contexts," said? Mario G. Picon , Director of theAction Hub.



"The Governance Action Hub reflects R4D's mission to position change agents at the forefront of action," said? Gina Lagomarsino , CEO of R4D. "It focuses on local stakeholder needs and approaches problem-solving with a systems lens. By building local alliances among actors with different agendas, from civil society, private sector and the state, and by implementing new, local ideas, the Governance Action Hub fosters inclusivity and agency of local voices." The new initiative builds on R4D's prior governance and anticorruption work and convenes sectoral and practice expertise in resource-rich countries. For questions, contact Supriya Sadagopan, (919) 623-1150 or [email protected].

About Results for Development (R4D)

R4D is a non-profit global development partner that collaborates with change agents supporting them as they navigate complex change processes to achieve large-scale, equitable outcomes in health, education and nutrition. R4D works with country leaders to diagnose challenges, co-create, innovate and implement solutions built on evidence and diverse stakeholder input, and engage in learning to adapt, iterate and improve. We also strengthen global, regional and country ecosystems to support country leaders with expertise, evidence and innovations. R4D helps country leaders solve their immediate challenges today, while also strengthening systems and institutions to address tomorrow's challenges. And we share what we learn so others can achieve results for development too.

