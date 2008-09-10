[May 26, 2023] New DIRECTV STREAM Customers Will Receive Priority Registration For Telly's 55" Dual-Screen Television at No Cost

Starting today and for a limited time only, new DIRECTV STREAM customers who sign-up for the service at directvstream.com can receive priority access to the Telly waiting list for the first-of-its-kind 55" 4K dual-screen television available at launch later this summer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005056/en/ Telly Football (Photo: Business Wire) "DIRECTV has disrupted the pay TV industry since our founding nearly 30 years ago, and this collaboration with Telly allows us to continue that focus while providing additional value to first-time DIRECTV STREAM customers looking for new low-cost ways to enjoy their entertainment," said Vikash Sharma, General Manager, DIRECTV STREAM. "Telly is the biggest innovation in TV since color, and through our new collaboration, DIRECTV STREAM customers will be among the very first homs in America to experience the ultimate television living room upgrade," said Ilya Pozin, Founder and CEO of Telly.



Telly is transforming the biggest screen in the home into the world's first truly Smart TV. Telly's groundbreaking new form factor combines the cinematic picture quality of a beautifully designed 55" 4K HDR Theater Television Display with a separate built-in Smart Screen. The two screens are seamlessly integrated with a premium sound bar. Telly is powered by TellyOS, a breakthrough operating system built for a dual screen world, bringing experiences that go well beyond streaming into the living room. DIRECTV STREAM customers who receive their Telly will be able to bring all of their connected experiences together onto the biggest screen in the home. Telly will ship with multiple innovative features included such as Telly's sound-blasting six driver speaker system so you can play stunning music from your popular music services, a built-in camera to enable advanced video calling powered by Zoom, integrated video gaming with more than 40 built-in games, "Hey Telly" voice assistant connecting every living room experience like nothing before, and a state-of-the-art fitness app that turns the family room into a fitness studio with advanced motion-tracking fitness programs designed for every lifestyle.

"This is by far the most advanced television ever developed. DIRECTV STREAM customers will never look at their television the same way again after Telly transforms their TV from a monitor on the wall into the most powerful and useful device in the home," said Pozin. DIRECTV STREAM is a subscription streaming service that allows consumers to enjoy local and national live sports, breaking news and must-see shows the moment they air through popular streaming devices. About DIRECTV

As a leader in sports and entertainment for almost 30 years, DIRECTV provides industry-leading content, service, and user satisfaction. By reimagining what is possible, DIRECTV's mission is to aggregate, curate and deliver exceptional, innovative service to its customers. In 2023, DIRECTV elevated the customer experience by delivering Gemini, which can integrate customers' content from their third-party platform subscriptions onto a single one-stop, digital experience. With DIRECTV, the sports season never ends, and customers are treated to broadcasts of several major sports, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and multiple domestic and international soccer leagues. DIRECTV provides customers the choice of watching sports, movies, and TV shows on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via the DIRECTV app. About Telly

Telly, the first-of-its-kind Dual-Screen Smart TV, is the ultimate free television upgrade for the living room. Founded by the industry leader who introduced the world to the first ever free streaming platform Pluto TV, Telly completes the vision for a world where both TV content and the TV itself are entirely free to consumers. To learn more about the Telly Smart TV and take advantage of the exclusive DIRECTV offer for priority access, visit directvstream.com. Experience the future of home entertainment with Telly and DIRECTV. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005056/en/

