[May 25, 2023] New Symbl.ai Communications Intelligence APIs Use Generative AI to Unlock Breakthrough Outbound Calling Performance

Symbl.ai, the human intelligence platform, today announced the release of a powerful new set of purpose-built APIs to improve business outcomes with conversation intelligence for outbound calling. Symbl.ai's Communications Intelligence APIs enable cloud communication providers, product builders, and enterprise developers to more easily incorporate deep conversation understanding and generative AI technologies into their current service offerings or internal operations such as outbound sales and telemarketing. Symbl.ai's Communication Intelligence APIs enable call progress analysis, automated call disposition and call scoring. By taking an end-to-end approach to optimizing outbound calling with both conversation understanding and generative AI capabilities, businesses can dramatically improve the efficiency and performance of their outbound sales and telemarketing operations. Benefits include: Detecting a human or machine with high accuracy for outbound calls

Taking the right actions at exactly the right time, including routing to an outbound sales rep or contact center agent, or playing a message

Eliminating after call work, including call dispositions and outcomes

Getting sales reps and agents back on the phone quickly - in a matter of seconds

Understanding the effectiveness of sales reps and agents for every conversation, highlighting areas for improvement Leveraging the new Symbl.ai Communications Intelligence APIs, cloud communications providers and businesses can deploy any combination of capabilities to improve the effectiveness of outbound calling, including increased sales conversions and sales leads . Symbl.ai's Communications Intelligence provides the following functionalities out-of-the-box: Call Progress Analysis - Detects humans or machines with 98% accuracy by analyzing a wide range of attributes during outbound calls to take th right actions at the right time. This includes playing messages at exactly the right time if a machine or voicemail is detected or informing routing decisions to quickly connect calls to sales reps and agents to improve engagement and outcomes.

- Detects humans or machines with 98% accuracy by analyzing a wide range of attributes during outbound calls to take th right actions at the right time. This includes playing messages at exactly the right time if a machine or voicemail is detected or informing routing decisions to quickly connect calls to sales reps and agents to improve engagement and outcomes. Automated Call Disposition - Reduces after call work by automating the generation of transcripts, call dispositions, call summaries, and outcomes - fast, with high accuracy and consistency. Eliminate manual post-call tasks and get outbound sales reps and agents back on the phone faster.

- Reduces after call work by automating the generation of transcripts, call dispositions, call summaries, and outcomes - fast, with high accuracy and consistency. Eliminate manual post-call tasks and get outbound sales reps and agents back on the phone faster. Call Scoring - Effortlessly score 100% of outbound calls enabling a comprehensive assessment of sales rep and agent performance for outbound sales and telemarketing campaigns. By measuring behavioral aspects such as empathy, excitement, politeness, and dissatisfaction, as well as evaluating compliance with company processes and best practices, call scoring empowers businesses to optimize outbound sales and telemarketing performance. Call scoring uses generative AI to not only provide accurate scores but also detailed explanations behind the scores so that you can use them to effectively coach sales reps and agents.



Symbl.ai. "With our new Communications Intelligence APIs, we're bringing together the power of real-time conversation understanding and generative AI to improve performance at every stage of the outbound calling process - from connection to post-call quality management and improvement." You can learn more about Symbl.ai Communications Intelligence here. To get started with Symbl.ai's Communications Intelligence APIs, contact us here.

About Symbl.ai Symbl.ai provides conversation understanding and generative AI technology focused on making humans smarter - by unlocking the full potential of conversations. Symbl.ai's Human Intelligence Platform empowers developers and enterprise builders to use AI to optimize a broad range of business conversations using purpose-built APIs and UIs. Together with its customers, ISV partners and cloud communications providers, Symbl.ai manages millions of minutes of conversation data for sales, customer service and HR every month. To learn more, visit Symbl.ai. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005300/en/

