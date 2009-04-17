TMCnet News
New Symbl.ai Communications Intelligence APIs Use Generative AI to Unlock Breakthrough Outbound Calling Performance
Symbl.ai, the human intelligence platform, today announced the release of a powerful new set of purpose-built APIs to improve business outcomes with conversation intelligence for outbound calling. Symbl.ai's Communications Intelligence APIs enable cloud communication providers, product builders, and enterprise developers to more easily incorporate deep conversation understanding and generative AI technologies into their current service offerings or internal operations such as outbound sales and telemarketing. Symbl.ai's Communication Intelligence APIs enable call progress analysis, automated call disposition and call scoring.
By taking an end-to-end approach to optimizing outbound calling with both conversation understanding and generative AI capabilities, businesses can dramatically improve the efficiency and performance of their outbound sales and telemarketing operations. Benefits include:
Leveraging the new Symbl.ai Communications Intelligence APIs, cloud communications providers and businesses can deploy any combination of capabilities to improve the effectiveness of outbound calling, including increased sales conversions and sales leads .
Symbl.ai's Communications Intelligence provides the following functionalities out-of-the-box:
You can learn more about Symbl.ai Communications Intelligence here. To get started with Symbl.ai's Communications Intelligence APIs, contact us here.
About Symbl.ai
Symbl.ai provides conversation understanding and generative AI technology focused on making humans smarter - by unlocking the full potential of conversations. Symbl.ai's Human Intelligence Platform empowers developers and enterprise builders to use AI to optimize a broad range of business conversations using purpose-built APIs and UIs. Together with its customers, ISV partners and cloud communications providers, Symbl.ai manages millions of minutes of conversation data for sales, customer service and HR every month. To learn more, visit Symbl.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005300/en/
