[May 24, 2023] New Citizens Private Client™ World Elite Mastercard® Brings Innovative Design Elements and Unique Customer Benefits

Today, Citizens is introducing the Citizens Private Client™ World Elite Mastercard®, the first launch with its exclusive payments partner, Mastercard, and the first card product in the U.S. to include Mastercard's Touch Card™ feature. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005142/en/ New Citizens Private Client™ World Elite Mastercard® (Photo: Business Wire) The new Citizens Private Client™ World Elite Mastercard® directly addresses both companies' commitment to enhancing the customer experience and fostering financial empowerment. The Touch Card feature enables people who are blind or partially sighted to easily distinguish their payment cards from one another using touch alone. The new card also offers unique benefits, including yearly rebate for Citizens Private Client checking customers, unlimited 2% cash back(1), TSA Pre-Check/Global Entry rebates and airport lounge access, as well as access to Priceless Experiences. As part of Citizens Private Client, customers receive personalized, world-class financial advice and investment management to help them achieve their financial goals. "The launch of the Citizens Private Client metal card is another strong step in building a world-class offering for our Private Client customers," said Brendan Coughlin, Vice Chairman and Head of Consumer Banking at Citizens. "We are committed to being our customers' trusted financial advisor by providing cutting-edge products, advice and experiences that reward them for their business and loyalty. This innovative launch with Mastercard is another example of the continued value our customers receive when banking with Citizens." Announced in 2021, Mastercard's Touch Card improves accessibility for customers who are blind and partially sighted with innovative, tactile notches - rounded for debit, squared for credit and triangular for prepaid - so anyone can identify their cards with just a touch. Mastercard's Touch Card has been vetted and endorsed by various industry organizations around the world. "The launch of the new Citizens Private Client Mastercard is an exciting milestone in our expanded partnership with Citizens," said Linda Kirkpatrick, President, North America at Mastercard. "Embedding Mastercard's Touch Card feature exemplifies our mutual commitment to innovation and customer experience. We look forward to continuing to work with Citizens to create the best experiences for their cardholders." The Touch Card feature will be introduced on all of Citizens' debit and credit Mastercard products in the future, as the company expands its product offerings and redesigns its existing product suite.







(1) Earn cash back rewards on all eligible net purchases. A net purchase is the amount of a purchase less any credits, returns and adjustments. Certain transactions do not qualify for cash rewards. For example, balance transfers, cash advances, account fees or charges, interest charges, life insurance charges, money orders, wire transfers, lottery tickets, gambling charges, or unauthorized charges to your account do not earn cash rewards. Cash back rewards will not expire as long as your account is in good standing and you make an eligible purchase once every twelve months. If you do not make at least one purchase once every 12 months, your rewards will be forfeited.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $222.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook. About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005142/en/

