New Citizens Private Client™ World Elite Mastercard® Brings Innovative Design Elements and Unique Customer Benefits

Today, Citizens is introducing the Citizens Private Client™ World Elite Mastercard®, the first launch with its exclusive payments partner, Mastercard, and the first card product in the U.S. to include Mastercard's Touch Card™ feature.
The new Citizens Private Client™ World Elite Mastercard® directly addresses both companies' commitment to enhancing the customer experience and fostering financial empowerment. The Touch Card feature enables people who are blind or partially sighted to easily distinguish their payment cards from one another using touch alone. The new card also offers unique benefits, including yearly rebate for Citizens Private Client checking customers, unlimited 2% cash back(1), TSA Pre-Check/Global Entry rebates and airport lounge access, as well as access to Priceless Experiences. As part of Citizens Private Client, customers receive personalized, world-class financial advice and investment management to help them achieve their financial goals.
"The launch of the Citizens Private Client metal card is another strong step in building a world-class offering for our Private Client customers," said Brendan Coughlin, Vice Chairman and Head of Consumer Banking at Citizens. "We are committed to being our customers' trusted financial advisor by providing cutting-edge products, advice and experiences that reward them for their business and loyalty. This innovative launch with Mastercard is another example of the continued value our customers receive when banking with Citizens."
Announced in 2021, Mastercard's Touch Card improves accessibility for customers who are blind and partially sighted with innovative, tactile notches - rounded for debit, squared for credit and triangular for prepaid - so anyone can identify their cards with just a touch. Mastercard's Touch Card has been vetted and endorsed by various industry organizations around the world.
"The launch of the new Citizens Private Client Mastercard is an exciting milestone in our expanded partnership with Citizens," said Linda Kirkpatrick, President, North America at Mastercard. "Embedding Mastercard's Touch Card feature exemplifies our mutual commitment to innovation and customer experience. We look forward to continuing to work with Citizens to create the best experiences for their cardholders."
The Touch Card feature will be introduced on all of Citizens' debit and credit Mastercard products in the future, as the company expands its product offerings and redesigns its existing product suite.
