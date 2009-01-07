[May 23, 2023] New Research Shows Power of Linus Health's Cognitive Assessment Technology to Identify Cognitive Impairment That Traditional Tests Miss

Linus Health, a digital health company focused on early detection of Alzheimer's and other dementias, today announced the results of a new study comparing the company's digital cognitive assessment solution with a prevalently-used, paper-based cognitive test, the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE). The findings, presented at the recent American Geriatrics Society (AGS) Annual Scientific Meeting, showed that Linus Health's iPad-based assessment is sensitive enough to identify cases of cognitive impairment that go undetected by the MMSE, providing an opportunity for healthcare providers to intervene earlier on cognitive issues. Linus Health's Digital Clock and Recall (DCR™) assessment combines the company's flagship digital cognitive test, DCTclock™, with a word recall task to detect early signs of cognitive impairment using a patient- and provider-friendly format. Requiring approximately three minutes to complete versus the typical 10 minutes or more for the MMSE, the DCR offers simple, automated administration and rich clinical insights for providers. This newest research builds on prior research compaing DCTclock alone with the MMSE. A large study published in Frontiers in Digital Health in 2021, DCTclock: Clinically-Interpretable and Automated Artificial Intelligence Analysis of Drawing Behavior for Capturing Cognition, found that DCTclock better detects the early stages of cognitive impairment versus the MMSE: based on the sample of almost 600 study participants (591) who completed both tests, DCTclock demonstrated higher sensitivity than the MMSE, as confirmed against consensus diagnosis based on imaging, neuropsychological testing, and medical record review.



The newest study, Comparing Cognitive Classifications based on Digital Clock and Recall (DCR) and the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), compared Linus Health's next-generation solution with the MMSE, showing that the DCR also delivers greater sensitivity than the MMSE. In the large study of more than 900 people 59 years and older, consisting of cognitively unimpaired individuals and those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or probable Alzheimer's-related dementia, researchers compared the two assessments' cognitive classifications using the Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test™ (RAVLT) as the gold standard for verbal memory. The study revealed that, while the MMSE classified 124 people as cognitively normal (based on scores of 28 and higher) who were actually cognitively impaired according to RAVLT, the DCR accurately identified the majority of participants (98 people or 79%) in this group as having cognitive impairment. "Time is of the essence when it comes to protecting cognitive function," said Alvaro Pascual-Leone, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Linus Health. "The sooner providers can intervene, the better. This study shows the ability of digital solutions to offer a win-win for patients and providers - the opportunity to spot cognitive impairment sooner and do so using technology that makes assessments more efficient and actionable for regular use in clinical practice, especially primary care."

About Linus Health Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders - leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence - our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier, and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health's digital cognitive assessment platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions, and life sciences companies to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health™, visit www.linushealth.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005298/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]