[May 18, 2023] New Nitro PDF Pro Release Enables Accessible, Inclusive and Compliant PDFs for All

Nitro Software, a global leader in SaaS PDF, eSign and business document solutions, launched new document accessibility features as part of the latest release of Nitro PDF Pro, its flagship product. Driven by its mission to provide easy-to-use, inclusive and compliant technology for all people and organizations, Nitro teamed up with digital accessibility solution provider Level Access. "Everyone deserves access to digital information, and that includes the more than 1.3 billion people globally who identify as having a disability," says Jonathon Avila, Chief Accessibility Officer at Level Access. "It has been deeply rewarding to support Nitro in providing innovative solutions that contribute to a more accessible digital world." Why do organizations need tools to create accessible PDF documents? Document accessibility features are used by people with a range of needs, including those who are blind or have low vision. For organizations, particularly in higher education and government, accessibility features have a far-reaching and long-term impact on goals including: Inclusivity: All people, including people with disabilities, should be equipped with technology that enables their success. With document accessibility tools, people with disabilities can participate and contribute equitably in education, the professional world and their communities. Recruiting: Meeting the needs of all employees is a key differentiator for organizations during the recruiting and hiring process. Companies that prioritize the accessibility of ocuments and other digital information are at an advantage when competing for diverse talent.



Compliance: Many organizations are legally required to procure technology that meets accessibility compliance standards. How is Nitro making documents more accessible and inclusive?

The latest Nitro PDF Pro release provides an intuitive solution for a vast and growing market seeking reliable tools that ensure document accessibility, inclusivity and compliance. "Whether permanent, temporary or situational, we are all likely to experience disabilities in our lives. Nitro is a diverse and inclusive company, and we are proud that our latest release of Nitro PDF Pro provides capabilities for equal access to PDFs in the workplace, classroom, at home and everywhere in between," says Sam Thorpe, Nitro's Chief Product Officer. "The partnership with Level Access has been exceptionally valuable to ensure the software we design is aligned to the accessibility needs of people and organizations around the world." New features and enhancements in the latest release of Nitro PDF Pro include: Accessibility features making it fast and easy to create accessible, compliant PDFs, such as: Auto-tagging documents, tables and lists in a few simple steps Assigning accessibility tags, roles and reading order in tagged PDFs Managing artifacts Specifying human languages of tagged PDFs Embedding fonts Supplying alternate text Marking PDF/UA compliance

Fresh new UI with a modern, easy-to-navigate experience

Expanded list of language installers To learn more about creating accessible and compliant PDFs, join Nitro and Level Access for an educational webinar on June 8, 2023. Explore more of what's new in the latest release of Nitro PDF Pro. About Nitro Software Nitro is a global SaaS leader in PDF document management and eSigning. Nitro's Productivity Platform includes powerful PDF tools, digital workflow automation, highly secure eSigning and identity capabilities. Its analytics solution measures and quantifies ROI, usage and sustainability impact. With a best-in-class customer success team, Nitro supports more than 67% of the Fortune 500, 3 million licensed users and 13,000+ business customers across 157 countries. For more information: visit https://gonitro.com/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005546/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]