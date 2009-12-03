TMCnet News
New Survey Reveals 95% of Hospitality Consumers Consider Branded Calling Important to Their Overall Customer Experience
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today released its 2023 Hospitality Communication Report evaluating consumer preferences and experiences. The report presents the findings of a recent survey that examined the communication expectations of consumers and underscores the significance of hospitality businesses in providing trusted and transparent interactions by branding their outbound calls.
Key findings from the survey include:
“Many businesses do not fully grasp the extent to which scam and spam calls have affected their ability to connect with customers,” said Joe Stinziano, president and COO of First Orion. “The findings of this survey, which focused on the hospitality industry, align with other industry reports and emphasize that meeting consumers' expectations for trust and transparency through branded phone calls is crucial. Branded calling is a cost-effective way for organizations to breakthrough those barriers and enhance their customer experience and their bottom line.”
The survey conducted by First Orion was distributed to more than 1,000 consumers based in the U.S. in April 2023. Read the full report here.
About First Orion:
Since 2008, First Orion has transformed the phone call experience for businesses, carriers and consumers through its industry-leading communication branding and protection solutions. The global telecommunications solutions provider helps businesses generate more revenue, increase efficiency, and improve the customer experience by empowering them to brand their phone calls with their name, logo and reason for calling. First Orion also provides the industry’s most secure calling experience and best-in-class analytics for call program optimization. As the market leader in branded calling, First Orion is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visit firstorion.com.
