[May 17, 2023] New Relic Launches AWS Systems Manager Distributor Integration

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced an integration with AWS Systems Manager Distributor to provide a native experience to automatically deploy the New Relic monitoring infrastructure agent via the AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) and any AWS infrastructure-as-code (IaC) tooling to streamline observability across Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. This streamlined experience allows engineers to perform a one-time setup that automatically instruments and updates their entire fleet with the latest New Relic infrastructure agent, even as resources spin up or down. This removes the overhead associated with setting up observability, because engineers no longer need to manually deploy and update their instrumentation. The New Relic infrastructure agent provides engineers with the metrics they need to troubleshoot infrastructure performance issues and scale their Amazon EC2 instances to deliver performant services. The AWS Systems Manager Distributor integration builds upon New Relic's deep relationship with AWS and adds to its more than 75 existing AWS integrations. The New Relic infrastructure agent can be easily distributed across thousands of Amazon EC2 instances and on-premise servers using AWS Systems Manager Distributor, simplifying the process of deploying and maintaining the agent lifecycle. This integration provides AWS customers with a more streamlined approach to monitoring their AWS environments, allowing them to easily and securely install and configure the New Relic agent acrosstheir instances. Additionally, customers can use AWS Systems Manager Distributor to manage the agent, ensuring it is always up-to-date.



Key features include: Native experience : Configure directly in the AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) or any AWS Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tooling.

: Configure directly in the AWS Command Line Interface (CLI) or any AWS Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tooling. Automated : Automatically installed on both existing and new instances during scaling.

: Automatically installed on both existing and new instances during scaling. Stay up-to-date: Ensure the latest version of New Relic's infrastructure agent is deployed. "Observability is a critical part of infrastructure management. We're excited to announce our integration with AWS Systems Manager Distributor, which will provide an even easier way for our customers to instrument and monitor their environments," said New Relic VP of Cloud and Product Partnerships Gal Tunik. "This integration allows AWS customers to quickly and easily deploy our agent across their instances including across region and account boundaries, providing enhanced visibility into their applications and infrastructure as well as centralized and automated deployment and maintenance."

The integration is available now for all New Relic customers using AWS at no additional cost. To learn more about the integration and how to get started, visit the New Relic blog. Additional Resources: New Relic Docs

AWS blog

AWS Systems Manager product page

AWS Systems Manager Distributor documentation About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005289/en/

