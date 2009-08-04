TMCnet News
New EMEA Research by Rackspace Technology Finds Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Have Increased Productivity, Innovation, Intelligent Applications, and Results
LONDON, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that after the pandemic, the adoption of Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML) have increased in research and education universities. The research, How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are Transforming Research and Education, found that:
"Post-pandemic AI and ML adoption by universities has increased manifolds. 97% of research sector IT managers have introduced or plan to introduce AI and ML at work. The trend has led to increased cloud adoption," says Mahesh Desai, Vice President of EMEA. "AI and ML are increasingly important for research and universities today, and by adopting cloud technology, the research and education community will increase their pace of innovation for their digital transformations."
Methods leveraging AI or ML
Similarly, in the research sector, respondents are most likely to use AI or ML for Security Screening or Fraud Errors, Sentimet Analysis, Predictive Recommendations, and to speed up research. In addition, the use of AI and ML is also found in IoT and Device Management, operations like Fault Detection, and increasing accuracy.
Impact of using AI and ML
Benefits of AI and ML
Next, for respondents in the education sector, the data shows half of these respondents said AI and ML could help or are already helping the quality of learning materials and instructions in their organization. In addition, AI and ML are also assisting this sector by giving more equal opportunities (e.g., through distance learning and saving time and resources for students). Lastly, AI and ML could help or are already helping their organization by saving time and resources for faculty.
Barriers to implementing AI and ML
Rackspace Technology is the AWS contract partner in 39 countries in the OCRE framework - the Open Cloud for Research Environments, an EU-compliant procurement framework established by GÉANT- a pan-European research internet interconnection network - and supported by the National Regional Education Network (NREN) in each country. With AWS services, research and universities can accelerate the delivery of their public cloud initiatives by leveraging AI, machine learning, high-throughput computing (HTC), and high-performance computing (HPC).
As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with 15 core competencies, Rackspace Technology has deep AWS expertise and experience in helping the research and education community implement AWS solutions. Rackspace Technology has more than 1,800+ AWS cloud certifications and 5,000+ cloud certifications.
Click here to download the research report: How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are Transforming Research and Education.
Survey methodology
About Rackspace Technology
