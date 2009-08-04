[May 16, 2023] New Study Shows CancerIQ Plus Point-of-Care Genetic Testing Improves Access to Precision Prevention

Clinical workflows that combine point-of-care genetic testing with CancerIQ, the platform powering early cancer detection and prevention across broad patient populations, more than double the average uptake of genetic testing for hereditary cancer syndromes, according to a new study published in the May 2023 issue of Genetics in Medicine. National efforts have called for increased access to genetic counseling and testing for hereditary cancers among at-risk individuals. However, many at-risk patients never access this valuable screening tool. Research shows the average uptake of genetic counseling after referral is often 16% or lower, reflecting complex barriers to access and clinical workflow challenges. To identify more effective models for cancer genetic testing, a team of researchers from Boston University School of Public Health, CancerIQ, and University of Washington School of Public Health analyzed patient uptake of genetic counseling and testing after conducting digital cancer risk assessment with CancerIQ. The platform provides comprehensive risk assessment, along with resources for patient education, pretest counseling and automated test ordering. At-risk patients in the study then received follow-up genetic testing through one of four workflows: a traditional referral model, point-of-care scheduling, point-of-care counseling/telegenetics, and point-of-care genetic testing. Data included 102,542 patients who completed risk assessment in 2019 at 27 diverse clinical settings. Across all four workflows, an average of 16% of eligible patients completed the genetic testing and counseling process, in line with the industry average. However, 35% of eligible patients followed through with genetic testing in clinical settings that offered digital risk assessment with point-of-care genetc testing - more than double that of any other model of care.



"Our results show that comprehensive cancer risk assessment technology, combined with streamlined access to point-of-care genetics, is a promising approach to increase uptake of genetic testing among patients at elevated risk for hereditary cancer syndromes," said lead author Catharine Wang, PhD, Associate Professor, Community Health Sciences, Boston University School of Public Health. "Together these strategies can expand access to genetic testing that is essential to improve cancer outcomes at the population level." CancerIQ Complete to Bridge Gaps in Genetic Testing

To meet the growing need for point-of-care genetic resources, CancerIQ recently launched full-service virtual navigation and genetic counseling services: CancerIQ Complete. This new offering, unveiled March 24 at the 32nd Annual Interdisciplinary Breast Center Conference (NCoBC 2023) in Las Vegas, is designed to help health systems bridge staffing gaps and accelerate growth of risk-based cancer screening. "Our work in over 200 clinical locations around the country has shown us that the most successful high-risk cancer programs take a strategic approach that combines technology, people, and processes," said Feyi Ayodele, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, CancerIQ. "We also recognize some health systems need more support at the point of care, and that's why we launched CancerIQ Complete. With this full-service virtual program, we provide the full spectrum of resources required to scale precision cancer prevention, from risk assessment to patient navigation, across entire patient populations." Learn more at canceriq.com/ciq-complete-call. ABOUT CANCERIQ CancerIQ is the only cancer-focused precision health platform that empowers healthcare providers to detect cancer earlier and prevent it altogether across all patient populations. Integrated directly into real-time EHR workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy to gather comprehensive patient data, automatically map it to the latest evidence-based guidelines, and expand access to personalized care plans, cutting-edge clinical solutions, and genomic innovations. Learn more at canceriq.com, follow CancerIQ on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005948/en/

