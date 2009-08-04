[May 16, 2023] New Toolkit Helps Americans Connect to Coverage During Medicaid Redeterminations

Every American deserves access to high-quality, affordable coverage and health care. Today, AHIP launched a toolkit-in both English and Spanish-designed to help the millions of Americans with Medicaid and CHIP know what's expected of them during Medicaid redeterminations, and where they may be able to get coverage if they are no longer eligible for Medicaid. "During the public health emergency, millions of Americans depended on Medicaid to protect their health and financial well-being," said Matt Eyles, AHIP President and CEO. "A smooth transition is critical to helping American families remain covered while ensuring Medicaid stays strong and continues to serve those who need it most. Health insurance providers are committed to delivering for them, which is why we developed this new toolkit to detail what people need to know and do in order to keep themselves and their loved ones covered." Following the end of the extended eligibility protections related to the COVID-19 public health emergency, states have restarted the regular process of annually checking whether people enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP are still eligible for those programs - a process called Medicaid redetermination. While some estimates show that up to 18 million people could lose Medicaid eligibility, more than half (9.5 millon) will be able to get coverage through their employer. Others may be able to purchase coverage through state insurance marketplaces.



The toolkit includes a list of what enrollees need to do to establish whether they are still eligible for Medicaid. It also includes brochures that help people understand how to move to coverage from their employer or through the individual market. With about 90% of all American employees working for an organization that offers employer-provided health coverage, people who are employed and who lose their Medicaid coverage should reach out to their employer immediately. Employees typically have 60 days from the date they lose Medicaid coverage to enroll in employer-provided coverage. Consumers who do not have access to coverage through their job and are ineligible for Medicaid and Medicare may be able to get health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Most people with Marketplace coverage qualify for a subsidy to help lower their health care costs and can choose coverage from 6 to 7 health insurance providers.

"Health care coverage makes sure people are taken care of," Eyles continued. "For too many Americans, worrying about their health can be constant. Worrying about health insurance coverage should not be." Click here to view the press release in Spanish Click here to download AHIP's Medicaid Redeterminations toolkit (English and Spanish) Click here to view other AHIP Medicaid Redetermination resources About AHIP AHIP is the national association whose members provide health care coverage, services, and solutions to hundreds of millions of Americans every day. We are committed to market-based solutions and public-private partnerships that make health care better and coverage more affordable and accessible for everyone. Visit www.ahip.org to learn how working together, we are Guiding Greater Health. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005147/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]