[May 02, 2023] Model N and Impartner Partner to Offer Comprehensive Revenue Management Solutions

TMCnet News Model N and Impartner, two in the revenue optimization and partner relationship management, respectively, announced their strategic partnership. The integration of Model N and Impartner's platforms will allow high-tech companies to manage, optimize, and accelerate every aspect of indirect sales motions. This collaboration will provide a unified partner experience, which will benefit both companies and customers.



Model N provides a comprehensive revenue management solution that enables companies to optimize pricing, incentive programs, rebates, and channel performance. Meanwhile, Impartner's partner relationship management solution streamlines channel management processes, enabling companies to boost partner engagement, recruitment, and revenue growth. The combination of these solutions creates a powerful ecosystem of revenue management tools for high-tech manufacturers. Model N is a publicly-traded company based in San Mateo, California, founded in 1999. It provides cloud-based revenue management and regulatory compliance solutions to life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. Innovative companies trust Model N to optimize their revenue and compliance processes.

Impartner is a privately-held company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, founded in 1997. It is a leading provider of cloud-based partner relationship management solutions, with over 3 million users across the globe. The company's solutions enable companies to optimize their partner programs, boost partner engagement, and increase partner revenue. The Model N and Impartner integration is expected to provide significant value to high-tech companies that rely on indirect sales channels. In a recent report titled 'Leverage Data Management Solutions to Connect and Drive Channel Revenue," Forrester (News - Alert) Research found that high-tech executives reported a unified channel partner portal would be extremely valuable to their organization's revenue management processes. The Model N and Impartner partnership enables manufacturers to identify opportunities, inconsistencies, and the ability to enrich valuable information, a proven industry pain point. "Working with Impartner, an award-winning PRM provider, brings Model N and Impartner unparalleled capabilities for our joint customers," said Gloria Kee, Vice President of Product Management at Model N. Users can access the entire enhanced channel and revenue management platform in a single location, which allows for a unified partner experience for our customers." "When companies reach key revenue milestones, they often consider their partnership program's potential - and as the program grows, so does the complexity," said Gary Sabin, Vice President of Product Management at Impartner. "Our partnership with Model N simplifies the revenue optimization and compliance aspects of the program management into a centralized workplace, enabling flawless operational expansion." The Model N and Impartner partnership is a promising development for the high-tech industry. By combining their solutions, these two companies are providing a comprehensive revenue management ecosystem that will benefit both companies and their customers. As high-tech companies continue to rely on indirect sales channels, this partnership will prove to be a valuable asset for revenue optimization and compliance processes.





