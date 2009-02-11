[April 28, 2023] Vultr and Cloud 66 Announce Expanded Partnership to Simplify DevOps

Cloud-native applications are capable to run seamlessly in the cloud, providing greater scalability and agility and improving developer productivity. However, with these benefits come unique challenges in launching and scaling cloud-native applications. Some of these challenges include managing distributed architectures, dealing with container orchestration, ensuring data consistency and availability, and implementing security and compliance measures.



To address these challenges, organizations need to adopt best practices for cloud-native application development and deployment, such as leveraging containerization and implementing DevOps processes. Vultr and Cloud 66 announced an expansion of their partnership with a new offering, built on open, API-first standards, that will provide developers with integrated DevOps and cloud infrastructure provisioning services. This means developers can access out-of-the-box, affordable cloud options, including high-performance cloud servers, fractional cloud GPUs, bare metal, and cloud storage with one-click access.

Vultr's cloud hosting and services will be combined with Cloud 66's flexible PaaS, simplifying infrastructure provisioning and deployment across a range of high-performance cloud computing services. By automating the cloud resources of their choice, developer teams can accelerate deployment and reduce human error, without having to learn or worry about the underlying infrastructure. The two partners are enabling developer teams worldwide with affordable cloud options, including high-performance cloud servers, fractional cloud GPUs (H100, A100, A40, and A16), bare metal, and cloud storage. Vultr's growing cloud footprint now covers over 30 data center locations across the globe. Developers can work in the regions they develop in, alleviating compliance and data sovereignty challenges. By combining Cloud 66's highly available platform with built-in failover and load-balancing capabilities with Vultr's global availability zone for data redundancy, teams can count on zero downtime for their applications. Cloud 66's native database workflow manages Vultr's cloud services of the developers' choice, providing built-in backup, security, and compliance. This enables developers to count on quick and reliable data and application backup and recovery, built-in security, including firewalls and SSL/TLS encryption, and SOC1 and SOC2 certification meeting global GRC requirements, with no additional configuration required after deployment. "We have been helping digital innovators since 2012 and know the growing challenges of launching and scaling cloud-native applications first-hand," said Khash Sajadi, CEO of Cloud 66. "We are excited to extend our partnership with Vultr to double down on enabling innovation teams with optimal cloud performance, no matter if they are based in Tokyo or London." Vultr is committed to offering developers and engineers unfettered access to powerful computing resources. It is a favorite with developers and has emerged as the largest privately-held cloud platform. Additionally, Vultr has been making strides in its IaaS support for accelerated computing workloads. In April, the company unveiled the availability of NVIDIA's (News - Alert) HGX H100 in Vultr's portfolio of NVIDIA cloud-based GPUs, rounding out its A100, A40, and A16 IaaS support. Cloud 66, on the other hand, is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) for building, deploying and managing applications on any cloud. With Cloud 66, developers have the flexibility of working with their preferred cloud provider, with the added benefit of a PaaS to streamline deployment and management processes. Since its establishment in 2012, Cloud 66 has been dedicated to helping digital innovators overcome the challenges of launching and scaling cloud-native applications. The partnership expansion between Vultr and Cloud 66 is significant for developers looking to build, deploy and manage applications on any cloud. The new offering provides integrated DevOps and cloud infrastructure provisioning services, which will make it easier for developers to get started and make their applications more efficient. The Vultr and Cloud 66 partnership will simplify infrastructure provisioning and deployment across a range of high-performance cloud computing services, including on-demand access to cloud GPUs. This will help to reduce development time and lower the cost of running applications on the cloud. "Vultr has been on a mission to enable unfettered access to the most powerful computing resources to developers and engineers teams," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. "Building on our partnership with Cloud 66, we are enabling companies to innovate swiftly, on top of a modular joint architecture, letting them retain control of their destiny." With the partnership expansion, Vultr and Cloud 66 are making it easier for developers to build, deploy and manage applications on the cloud. The new offering will provide built-in backup, security, and compliance, making it easier for developers to secure their applications and data.





