TMCnet News As the city of Kansas City - home to the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs - prepares to host the 2023 NFL Draft, local businesses and residents are gearing up for a high-energy weekend that is expected to draw over 300,000 attendees. In anticipation of the increased connectivity demands, Unite Private Networks (UPN) is stepping up to the challenge by providing enhanced bandwidth to its customers in the area. This move underscores the growing importance of reliable and robust network infrastructure during large-scale events, where high-speed connectivity is essential for an optimal attendee experience - not to mention residents and businesses in the area whose connectivity would otherwise likely be impacted.



The demand for increased bandwidth during major events, like the NFL draft, has been on a steady rise. The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other network-connected devices has fundamentally transformed the way spectators engage with live events. Attendees now expect seamless digital experiences, including instant social media updates, live streaming, and real-time access to event-related apps and information. To meet these evolving expectations, event organizers and service providers must prioritize the availability of robust network infrastructure capable of handling massive data traffic, highlighting the significance of advanced fiber-based communication networks. UPN's advanced fiber-optic infrastructure throughout Kansas City has allowed the company to rapidly upgrade bandwidth capacity to support the NFL Draft events. This upgrade will benefit enterprise, carrier, and government customers located near the draft venue, ensuring ample bandwidth for an increased number of network-connected devices. In addition, UPN is actively collaborating with major wireless carriers to provide maximum bandwidth potential for their customers attending the event.

The need for increased bandwidth during special events like the NFL Draft cannot be overstated. High-quality connectivity enables fans to stay connected, share their experiences on social media, access real-time information, and interact with event-specific apps. Furthermore, live streaming and online betting platforms require robust networks to ensure smooth operation and low latency. As demand for high-speed connectivity continues to grow, the importance of companies like UPN in delivering seamless experiences during large-scale events becomes even more apparent. While the NFL draft serves as a prime example of an event that demands increased bandwidth, other types of events can benefit from similar services. Music festivals, for instance, attract large crowds and generate significant data traffic as attendees share their experiences through live streaming, social media, and content creation. Conferences and trade shows also require robust network infrastructure to support the needs of exhibitors, attendees, and organizers who rely on digital tools for presentations, demonstrations, and networking. Unite Private Networks provides high-capacity, fiber-based communication networks and will leverage its extensive fiber-optic infrastructure to increase bandwidth in the area during the draft to support increased connectivity demands. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, UPN has been providing customer-focused communications solutions for over two decades. With a 21-state service area, UPN offers a range of services to its customers, including dark and lit fiber, private line, optical Ethernet, Internet access, FiberVoice, DDoS Protection, Cloud Connect, and SD-WAN, among other customized solutions. The company serves a diverse range of clients, including schools, governments, carriers, data centers, hospitals, and enterprise businesses. UPN's commitment to its customers in the local area is evident in its efforts to provide enhanced connectivity during the NFL draft, where analysts predict the top five picks to be: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (Projected to be selected by the Panthers via Bears)

Bryce Young has emerged as one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft class. With his exceptional arm talent, athleticism, and ability to make precise throws, Young has demonstrated the potential to become a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (Projected to be selected by the Texans)

C.J. Stroud has garnered attention with his strong arm, pocket presence, and ability to make accurate throws at all levels of the field. As a standout performer at Ohio State, Stroud has shown the potential to lead an NFL offense and make an immediate impact.

Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech (Projected to be selected by the Cardinals)

Tyree Wilson has established himself as a dominant pass rusher with his explosive burst off the line of scrimmage and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks. With his combination of speed, strength, and technique, Wilson has the potential to wreak havoc on opposing offenses at the professional level.

Anthony Richardson (News - Alert), QB, Florida (Projected to be selected by the Colts)

Anthony Richardson is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who has impressed scouts with his exceptional athleticism and playmaking ability. With his strong arm and ability to extend plays with his legs, Richardson possesses the versatility to excel in today's NFL.

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (Projected to be selected by the Seahawks via Broncos)

Jalen Carter is a disruptive force on the defensive line, utilizing his size, strength, and quickness to penetrate the backfield and disrupt opposing offenses. With his ability to collapse the pocket and generate pressure, Carter is highly valued for his impact in stopping the run and rushing the passer. The actual draft, of course, may bring surprises and unexpected selections. But, the significance of the NFL draft goes beyond the game of football. It has become a cultural phenomenon, capturing the attention of millions of fans across the country. In recent years, the draft has transformed into a multi-day event, attracting not only avid football fans but also casual observers who are intrigued by the spectacle and drama surrounding the selection process. To cater to the increasing demand for seamless connectivity during the draft, Unite Private Networks has stepped up to ensure that attendees can stay connected and engage with the event on various digital platforms. Jason Adkins, CEO of Unite Private Networks, said, 'As a company headquartered in the heart of Kansas City, we are proud to support our customers and our community during such a major event. We've put extra support in place to respond to equipment or service issues throughout the duration of the events, and both cell carriers and UPN have done a really great job preparing to support the event and provide the best possible experience for fans.' As the 2023 NFL Draft unfolds, UPN's proactive approach to addressing bandwidth demands showcases the importance of reliable and scalable network infrastructure in today's increasingly connected world. By delivering enhanced connectivity, UPN is helping to ensure that businesses, government agencies, and individual users in Kansas City can fully participate in and enjoy this marquee event. The NFL Draft is just one example and, as the world continues to embrace digital technologies, cities, event organizers, and network providers must work together to develop strategies that ensure their infrastructure can support these burgeoning demands. In the future, we can expect to see even more collaboration between stakeholders to optimize connectivity during large-scale events, as well as continued investment in next-generation network technologies. The growing reliance on real-time data, live streaming, and immersive experiences will only amplify the need for robust and reliable networks.





