[April 26, 2023] Uniting Strengths: The Merger of Clarus Communications and Datatel Solutions

In an era of rapid technological advancements and an ever-increasing demand for telecom and related services, the competitive landscape for telecom distributors has been in a state of constant flux. These distributors play a critical role in connecting service providers to customers and often act as the bridge between telecom carriers and businesses. In a recent strategic move, Clarus Communications, a well-known technology services distributor, has announced its merger with California-based Datatel Solutions, expanding its footprint across the nation and combining two complementary solution portfolios and client bases.



Founded in 2001 by Chris Torbit, Clarus Communications has a rich history of serving agents' customers' telecommunications and technology needs. The company offers a wide range of services, including telecommunications services, phone systems, IT services, cloud, and software licensing. With a strong focus on internal sales and engineering support, Clarus has built a solid reputation for its expertise in modern technology and the ability to adapt to the ever-evolving industry landscape. Datatel Solutions, a business technology and telecommunications provider in the Sacramento, California area, was founded by Jeff Ponts. The company boasts a team of seasoned professionals with over 20 years of experience in technology and telecom consulting, sales, and account management. Datatel Solutions has established itself as a major player in the telecom distribution space, representing hundreds of agents and nearly every major telecommunications carrier and technology service provider nationwide.

The merger is expected to be mutually beneficial for both companies, providing Clarus with a larger presence throughout California and many western states. Additionally, the combined team will enable the company to further expand its geographical reach, attract new agents, and build relationships with carriers and providers. Datatel's agents will also benefit from the merger, gaining access to a wider array of resources and support provided by Clarus Communications. This deal comes at a good time. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global telecom services market is projected to witness significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed internet services and the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). The merger between Clarus and Datatel comes as the latter celebrates its 20th anniversary and will now operate under the Clarus Communications brand, becoming part of the Telecom Decision Makers (TDM) family of brands. Jeff Ponts, Founder of Datatel Solutions, expressed his excitement about the merger, stating, 'Our 20th year felt like the right time to expand our reach for our agents and their customers. We're always exploring new avenues for our agents and merging with Clarus will keep us and our agents on the road to even more success, given our shared company values and direction.' Chris Torbit, Principal of Clarus Communications, also highlighted the importance of the agent program as a cornerstone of the company, adding, 'The addition of Datatel agents is validation of our commitment to the program and, more importantly, our agents' success.' The strategic collaboration comes at a time when competition for technology services is more intense than ever. With the strength of both companies, the new Clarus Communications hopes to leverage the strengths of both brands to create a stronger presence in the market.





