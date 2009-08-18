[April 21, 2023]

How the Qi2 Standard is Set to Transform the Wireless Charging Landscape

TMCnet News

"Setting the standard for wireless power." That is the mission of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).

Earlier this week, WPC officially launched the Qi2 (pronounced "chee") standard. This followed the approval of the Qi v. 2.0 Interface Specification by its Board of Directors.

WPC's development has set the stage for the establishment of a Qi2 Certification Program, which will allow member companies to certify their products as compliant with the new standard.

Initially, WPC had announced its plans to release the Qi2 standard at CES (News - Alert) 2023, where it garnered three Best of Show awards from renowned tech media publications. The newly released standard now aims to unify the wireless charging industry under a single global standard, offering consumers increased convenience and efficiency for their mobile devices and wearables.







Qi2 (replacing its predecessor, Qi) is set to make a significant impact in a rapidly growing market, with an estimated one billion devices (including transmitters and receivers) expected to be sold worldwide in 2023. Qi2 will enable more energy-efficient and faster charging for smartphones and other portable electronic devices.

Additionally, the standard will broaden the wireless charging market by accommodating new accessories that are currently incompatible with existing flat surface-to-flat surface devices.

WPC Executive Director, Paul Struhsaker, emphasized the consumer demand for energy-efficient and sustainable products. "Qi2's improved alignment reduces energy loss that can occur when the phone and charger are not aligned"

Furthermore, Qi2 is expected to decrease landfill waste associated with wired charger replacements due to damaged plugs and cords resulting from daily use.

The WPC is currently finalizing the necessary Quality Assurance, Certification Testing, and Product Registration processes to ensure Qi2 Certified devices adhere to their strict standards for efficiency, safety, and interoperability. Consumers can expect Qi2 products to become available in the market just in time for the 2023 year-end holiday season.