ITS Expands Geographic Footprint Through Acquisition of Five Managed IT Services Companies

TMCnet News Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS), a portfolio company of Tower Arch Capital, has acquired five managed IT services companies in different regions, including Granite Computer Solutions, BrightWire Networks, Ox Power Computing Service, ProTechnical, and A Leap Ahead IT, in partnership with the companies' founders.



ITS is an IT services company based in Las Vegas that provides a range of technology solutions to businesses of all sizes. Tower Arch Capital, a private equity firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah, acquired ITS in 2018. Each of the acquired companies provides managed IT services in their respective geographies, expanding ITS's geographic footprint in the Western United States. The partnership between ITS and these companies is expected to lead to significant expansion for ITS in the Western United States.

Tom Andrulis, CEO of ITS, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating that the priority of the collective team is to continue providing best-in-class IT services to customers. He also mentioned that the company is well-capitalized with the support of Tower Arch Capital to continue growth through acquisition as well as investing in new and existing locations and services. Todd Whitley, CEO of BrightWire Networks, added that the partnership with ITS is thrilling and that the two companies share a like-minded approach to their work. Rick Thomas, Founder of ProTechnical, echoed Whitley's sentiment and expressed his excitement about launching into the next phase of growth together. The terms of the transactions were not disclosed, but financing for the transactions was provided by Deerpath Capital. Advisors for ITS included Holland & Hart LLP, BDO USA LLP, and Farrell Advisory.





