Sangoma CX's Omnichannel Webchat: A Game-Changer for Customer Service

Sangoma Technologies (News - Alert) Corporation has announced the addition of new omnichannel features to its cloud Contact Center platform, Sangoma CX. These new features include webchat support, updated reporting, and omnichannel capabilities.







Webchat has become an increasingly important tool for businesses to deliver excellent customer service. According to a survey by Forrester (News - Alert), 44% of customers prefer webchat for customer service interactions, making it the second most preferred channel after phone calls. Webchat offers several advantages over other communication channels, including convenience, speed, and the ability to multitask.

With the new omnichannel webchat feature, Sangoma CX users can now provide a seamless experience across different channels, enabling agents to blend between calls and webchat interactions. This feature will not only improve customer experience but also increase agent productivity while reducing waiting times.

Moreover, Sangoma CX's updated reporting provides agents with more options to measure the success of their webchat usage, giving organizations a better understanding of their customer's needs and preferences. This insight helps identify areas for improvement, increasing customer satisfaction and agent productivity.

Sangoma CX's capabilities have been praised by industry experts and clients alike. According to Jennifer Danis, Unified Communications (News - Alert) Manager at Thrive Networks, 'Sangoma's CX is an excellent contact center solution, it is intuitive, highly adaptive, and extremely reliable. Our clients are very happy with its rich set of features, ease of use, and feel they gain valuable insight through the robust reporting it offers in both real-time and historical data.'

Sangoma's Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Jim Machi, is confident that the new features will improve the user experience and help transform customers' businesses cost-effectively. 'Our team has worked hard to ensure that these features will provide a richer contact center experience, reduce churn, and boost customer loyalty,' he said.

Sangoma has a long history of delivering innovative and reliable communication solutions for businesses of all sizes. With the addition of these new omnichannel features, Sangoma CX is poised to help companies provide better customer experiences, increase agent productivity, and drive business growth.