[March 27, 2023] New iOS App: Easily Control LG TV With iPhone or iPad

NAARDEN, Netherlands, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MeisterApps, a leading mobile app development company, announces the release of LG TV Remote Control Plus + app for iOS devices. The revolutionary app is designed to replace traditional remote controls, allowing users to control their LG Smart TVs with their iPhone or iPad. MeisterApps Releases LG TV Remote Control Plus + App for iOS Devices The LG TV Remote Control Plus + app provides users with an easy and fast keyboard to facilitate searches and a large touchpad for quick navigation. The app also has an auto-detect feature that recognizes LG Smart TVs on the same Wi-Fi network, making it easier for users to connect and control their TVs. Additionally, users can launch channels and apps directly from the app, switch channels up and down, adjust volume up and down, and mute and unmute their TVs. The app can be downloaded for free in the Apple App Store. It supports current WebOS LG TVs and older LG Netcast TVs, ensuring that users can control their TVs, regardless of the model. With the LG TV Remote Control Plus + app, users can say goodbye to lost remotes, save time, and enjoy the latest technology. The app also eliminates the need for changing TV remote batteries, making it an eco-friendly choic.



The LG TV Remote app offers an extended range of operation for users thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity. The iOS app allows for remote control of the TV from a distance, enabling users to operate the TV from other rooms in the house. The enhanced connectivity of the app eliminates the need for users to be in close proximity to the TV, providing a seamless and convenient user experience. "We are thrilled to announce our latest breakthrough in TV remote control technology that offers unparalleled convenience," said Elard Tissot van Patot - marketing director for the company.

"The conventional physical remote control has well-known limitations, in that it also lacks a keyboard. With our app, users no longer need to navigate through an on-screen keyboard or painstakingly enter search terms one letter at a time. Instead, they can simply enter the search terms using the keyboard on their mobile device, saving time and effort. It is an incredibly useful app for every LG TV owner. " The LG TV Remote Control Plus+ app can be downloaded free of charge from the App Store. Users can upgrade to premium to get all features and remove ads. Discover more:

www.lgtvremoteapp.com Download app here:

https://cutt.ly/lg-tv-remote-control-plus-app Website: https://www.meisterapps.net/ MeisterApps BV was founded in 2019 to develop innovative, flexible and proven solutions for the smart TV industry. The company offers applications for most major TV brands, including Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, Roku, Fire TV and Chromecast. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ios-app-easily-control-lg-tv-with-iphone-or-ipad-301781045.html SOURCE MeisterApps

