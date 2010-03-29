TMCnet News
New Survey of Retailers Finds Growing Awareness and Concern Around Audience Hijacking
Audience hijacking presents a major challenge to retailers according to 82 percent of respondents
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today released the results of a survey on audience hijacking taken by more than 75 digital marketing, IT security and technology leaders in retail or e-commerce organizations with at least 1,000 employees. The full results can be read here.
Audience hijacking is now a widespread phenomenon that is estimated to disrupt up to 15 percent of e-commerce site visits. To enhance their in-browser experiences, many shoppers now install browser extensions, plug-ins, or other browser widgets to help find coupons or offer price comparisons. Sometimes these browser extensions are unknowingly installed on the consumer's device for malicious purposes and can divert visitors away from their intended journey, allowing competitors and malicious actors to disrupt e-commerce experiences carefully crafted by retail brands.
Akamai teamed with Retail Dive for the survey to gauge how familiar retailers are with audience hijacking and the impact it presents. The three main findings of the survey include:
"Audience hijacking is a growing problem, and the full extent of it is often difficult to understand and measure," said Patrick Sullivan, CTO of Security Strategy at Akamai. "This survey helps give us insight into the challenges retailers themselves say they face in regard to this issue, which will only become more widespread this year and beyond."
