New Talent Marketplace Buyer's Guide Released by HR Advisory Firm McLean & Company for Organizations Seeking to Address Recruitment Challenges
Internal talent marketplaces (ITMs) can help bridge talent gaps and alleviate some of the current pressures in talent recruitment and retention.
TORONTO, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - At a time when the state of both the labor market and the economy present recruitment and retention challenges, using an internal talent marketplace and looking inward to identify talent opportunities may be in an organization's best interest. As a complementary resource alongside its key internal talent marketplace research, leading HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has released its new Internal Talent Marketplace Buyer's Guide to prepare HR and organizational leaders to select a talent marketplace platform that fits their organization's talent needs.
A talent marketplace is a technology-enabled platform that uses artificial intelligence to match people to opportunities based on their skills, interests and aspirations. Opportunities can include internal gigs, temporary projects, full-time roles, mentorships, or learning experiences.
"There is immense potential for talent marketplaces to positively impact the way an organization prepares talent for the future of work, moves its people, and grows," says Janet Clarey, principal director of HR research and advisory services at McLean & Company. "However, it's imperative that the right platform is implemented to support an organization's specific needs and goals. There is no one-size-fits-all platform on the market, and no platform can do everything, so understanding organizational requirements ahead of looking at or purchasing talent marketplace technology is a critical step."
The firm's guide will help HR and organizational leaders accomplish two things:
To understand the vendor market and core and differentiating features of talent marketplace platforms, as well as to determine the right questions to ask platform vendors, the new buyer's guide walks leaders who are acting as technology decision-makers and purchasrs through seven key areas of consideration:
McLean & Company reminds HR and organizational leaders to watch for the conflation of HR technology and HR technical expertise. There are many industry influencers and analysts talking about this market, and while many have good information, best practice is to rely on data-backed research and testimonials from several sources.
For more information on internal talent marketplaces, download McLean & Company's new industry guide Internal Talent Marketplace Buyer's Guide and its data-backed blueprint Preparing for an Internal Talent Marketplace.
For additional resources on people-first, cost-effective strategies and practices in uncertain economic times, the firm suggests the following supporting research:
To access the full collection of research or to learn more about becoming a member, visit mcleanco.com/services or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About McLean & Company
Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.
McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.
