New Security Report from IRONSCALES and Osterman Research Shows Threat of Business Email Compromise Twice as High as That of Phishing Overall
IRONSCALES, the leading enterprise cloud email security platform protecting more than 10,000 global organizations, today released the findings of a study analyzing current practices and developments in business email compromise (BEC) defense. The report - Defending the Enterprise: The Latest Trends and Tactics in BEC Attacks - was conducted by Osterman Research and examines survey responses from 249 U.S.-based IT and security professionals. IRONSCALES, in partnership with Osterman Research, will also be hosting a webinar to explore the report's findings. The webinar, Enterprises vs. BEC: Strategies, Technologies, and Trends, will be held on March 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Among the report's key findings is that the threat of BEC is growing year over year and is projected to be twice as high as the threat of phishing in general. Over 93% of organizations experienced one or more of the BEC attack variants in the previous 12 months, with 62% facing three or more attack variants over this time.
What's more, 43.3% of respondents from large enterprises (=10,000 employees) expect these BEC attacks to increase over the next 12 months. The report also goes on to reveal that finance employees and C-level executives are the two groups subject to the most frequent BEC attacks. However, roughly half of all groups reported experiencing BEC attacks either daily, weekly, or monthly.
Other key findings include:
IRONSCALES is the only email security solution that integrates AI and human insights to effectively combat advanced phishing attacks like BEC, account takeover (ATO), and VIP impersonation. IRONSCALES' solution is powerful, simple, and adaptable, making it easy to implement, integrate into an organization's tech stack, and manage without requiring security expertise.
To read the full report, click here. Those interested in attending the webinar on March 16, 2023 can register here.
About IRONSCALES
IRONSCALES is the leading cloud email security platform for the enterprise and the industry's only solution that uses AI and human insights (HI) to stop advanced phishing attacks that bypass traditional security solutions. Its award-winning self-learning platform continuously detects and remediates advanced phishing attacks like BEC, ATO, and VIP impersonation. Powerful, simple, and adaptive, IRONSCALES helps enterprises reduce risk, boost security team efficiency, and increase cybersecurity awareness. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and is proud to support more than 10,000 global enterprises. Visit http://www.ironscales.com or @IRONSCALES to learn more.
