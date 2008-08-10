[March 08, 2023] New Research at ECR 2023 Uses Volpara AI to Personalize, Optimize Breast Cancer Detection

Highlights from six oral presentations and posters include: Pairing the AI computer-aided-detection system Transpara™ with Volpara volumetric density assessment improved screening efficacy for women with dense breast tissue compared to a traditional double read by radiologists

Using Tyrer-Cuzick with volumetric density assessment from Volpara® Scorecard™ to identify and triage intermediate and high-risk patients for ultrasound resulted in a higher cancer detection rate than traditional biennial mammography

Evaluating radiographer performance with Volpara® Analytics™ software helped improve quality regardless of experience level LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection of cancer, was highlighted in research presented at the 2023 European Congress of Radiology (ECR). The new studies demonstrate the important role artificial intelligence plays in objective breast density assessment, cancer risk assessment, and mammography quality evaluation to personalize and optimize breast cancer detection. Volpara's robust algorithms have firmly established the company as a trusted research partner. The new study results presented at ECR add to numerous other published, high-profile studies in that validate Volpara's position as a leader in the industry. The research includes personalized screening and optimization studies, such as the DENSE1, TOMMY2, and To-Be3 trials, and the PROCAS I/II4 and KARMA5 studies. A prime example, the DENSE trial, led by Professor Carla van Gils from the University Medical Center Utrecht, Netherlands, relied on Volpara's TruDensity® volumetric density product to identify women with extremely dense breasts in their randomized controlled trial of supplemental MRI that influenced the European Society of Breast Imaging's latest screening recommendations. The recommendations encourage reporting density to all women receiving mammography and recommending MRI for women aged 50 to 70 with extremely dense breasts. "Increasing our understanding of breast cancer risk, detection and prevention is essential to ensuring every paient is given the right care at the right time," said Teri Thomas, Volpara CEO. "The evidence presented at ECR comes at a moment when European screening programs are realizing AI gives them an opportunity to help more women with more personalized care. I'm eager to see this research put into practice."



A list of studies and posters supported by Volpara technology is below. AI for Breast Density and Cancer Risk Assessment Triage

Artificial intelligence (AI) and mammographic extremely dense breasts in BreastScreen Norway: could AI-based screening be an alternative to screening with MRI? Henrik Wethe Koch , et al.



Notable finding: Pairing the AI computer-aided-detection system Transpara™ with Volpara volumetric density assessment improved screening efficacy for women with dense breast tissue compared to a traditional double read by radiologists. Risk-based breast screening (RIBBS) in young women: stratification of population and cancer detection rate (CDR) from recruitment. Francesca Caumo , et al.



Notable finding: Using Tyrer-Cuzick with Volpara volumetric density assessment to identify and triage intermediate and high-risk patients for ultrasound resulted in a higher cancer detection rate than traditional biennial mammography. Contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM) as an alternative to breast MRI for screening of women at increased risk for breast cancer: preliminary results. Gisella Gennaro , et al.





Automated breast ultrasound in comparison to 2D mammography, digital breast tomosynthesis, hand-held ultrasound in the detection of breast cancer: a cohort of 4500 examinations. Athina Vourtsi, et al. Commenting specifically on the efficacy of Volpara® Scorecard™, Dr. Athina Vourtsi of Athena Medical stated, "quantitative assessment of breast composition using Volpara® Scorecard™ is a great tool to give a reliable density score, especially in breast tomosynthesis where the synthetic view may not display density in the same way as what is seen by scrolling through the slices." AI for Mammography Quality Evaluation and Optimization Breast positioning and compression in screening with tomosynthesis: use of automatic software to improve the performance of breast radiographers. Gisella Gennaro , et al.



Notable finding: Evaluating radiographer performance with Volpara® Analytics™ software helped improve quality regardless of experience level. Breast positioning indicators associated with mammograms repeated due to blur. Melissa Hill , et al. Visit volparahealth.com for full study descriptions and results. About Volpara Health (ASX: VHT) Volpara Health makes software to save families from cancer. Healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions. Our AI-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression, and dose. In an industry facing increasing staffing shortages, our software streamlines operations and provides key performance insights that support continuous quality improvement. Volpara is the preferred partner of leading healthcare institutions around the world. Our software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,000 technologists, impacting nearly 15 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. Volpara holds the most rigorous security certifications and numerous patents and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, the Company has raised A$132 million. With an office in Seattle, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand. For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-at-ecr-2023-uses-volpara-ai-to-personalize-optimize-breast-cancer-detection-301766272.html SOURCE Volpara Health, Inc.

