[March 07, 2023] New York Life Appoints Sandi Tillotson to Chief Compliance Officer

New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, today announced the appointment of Senior Vice President Sandi Tillotson to Chief Compliance Officer. Ms. Tillotson succeeds Sara Badler who retired at the end of 2022. She will report to Michael McDonnell, General Counsel at New York Life. "Sandi's skills have allowed her to gain an unrivaled breadth of experience through the many different roles she has held in her 20 years with New York Life," said Mr. McDonnell. "We congratulate her on this well-earned appointment and know that her expertise will further the company's ability to successfully navigate the ever-changing business and regulatory landscapes." Since 2020, the same year Ms. Tillotson was promoted to Senior Vice President, she has led several key compliance functions: Sales Practice Compliance; Sales Standards and Product Compliance; Group Insurance Compliance; Market Conduct Reporting and Testing, and Compliance Analytics. Having joined New York Life in 2003 as an Associate Counsel in the Office of the General Counsel, Ms. Tillotson has served as the Head of the Corporate Risk Practice team within Operational Risk Management, in a managerial position within the Litigation team, and as Chief of Staff to Sheila Davidson, now Executive Vice Presdent and Chief Legal & Administrative Officer at New York Life. Ms. Tillotson was promoted to Vice President in the Corporate Compliance Department in 2014. She served as co-chair for New York Life's The Women's Initiative from 2017 to 2018 and remains an active champion for this employee resource group.



Prior to her time with New York Life, Ms. Tillotson was a Litigation Associate at Bingham McCutchen and worked as a Public Affairs Specialist at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations. She earned a B.A. from Tufts University and a J.D. from Columbia Law School. ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies2. 1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/23/2022. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/. 2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/18/2022: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005310/en/

