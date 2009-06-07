[March 03, 2023] New Technology Provides Anesthesiologists With Real-Time Visibility to Patients' Critical Vital Signs

A first-of-its-kind mobile app and medical device solution will provide in-hospital anesthesiologists with alerts of real-time changes in their patients' vitals on their smartphone. Guardian™, created by Vigilant Medical Solutions, LLC, enables anesthesiologists to monitor and quickly respond to changes in any of their patients' vital signs, across multiple operating rooms. The AI-driven Guardian™ technology's patient-specific parameters and proactive updates on vitals can decrease the risk of adverse outcomes, such as acute kidney injury (AKI), postoperative delirium, stroke and death. The Guardian™ technology also helps counter distractions in the OR, such as noise levels and alarm fatigue by sending real-time alerts to the supervising anesthesiologist. Dr. Justin Scott, M.D., FASA, founder of Vigilant Medical Solutions, LLC and a practicing anesthesiologist for more than 17 years, understood the challenges associated with concurrently tracking vital signs of multiple patients. This desire to enhance vigilance and patient care drove the creation and development of hand-held, real-time case visibility.



"The purpose of creating the Guardian™ app was to provide clinicians easy access to patient vitals, which is crucial when doctors are working with several patients across multiple operating rooms," said Dr. Scott. "In the OR, every second counts. With the Guardian™ app, we are working to prevent adverse patient events and provide better outcomes by staying on top of any critical changes to our patients' vitals." Guardian™ addresses current anesthesiologist staffing shortages by allowing anesthesiologists to monitor more operating rooms simultaneously, despite increased work demands on their time and attention, in a safer and more efficient manner.

More about Vigilant Medical Solutions, LLC Vigilant Medical Solutions, LLC. was founded in 2014 by Dr. Justin Scott, a practicing M.D. anesthesiologist for more than 17 years. Guardian™ provides safer care of patients undergoing surgery and improves the practice of anesthesia with real-time alerts and enabling faster and more efficient communication between members of the anesthesia care team. The patient's specific needs can be monitored anywhere, enhancing response time and driving better outcomes. For more information visit https://www.guardianvitals.com/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005323/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]