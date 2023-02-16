TMCnet News
New Podcast Altitude: The Unsung Heroes of Cloud Transformation Explores Innovations in Cloud Networking with the People Who Make It Happen
Aviatrix and Host, Former Microsoft Global Black Belt Bryan Woodworth, Launch Series to Educate, Inspire, and Empower IT Leaders in Cloud
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, today announced the launch of a new podcast, Altitude: The Unsung Heroes of Cloud Transformation, hosted by Bryan "Woody" Woodworth, Sr. Principal Solutions Strategist at Aviatrix and former Microsoft Global Black Belt in networking and security. The series delves into the evolving world of cloud networking through interviews with IT analysts, Aviatrix customers, subject matter experts, and thought leaders sharing how to bring cloud transformation efforts to life.
Aviatrix launches new podcast, Altitude: The Unsung Heroes of Cloud Transformation.
According to Forrester, enterprises have already migrated 45% of their total application portfolio to a public cloud. As this migration of business-critical applications to the cloud continues, IT teams are pressed to overcome application downtime, poor performance, lack of visibility, security risks, or cost overruns. Altitude gives voice to the people who have transformed the traditional IT on-prem framework to overcome these challenges and drive business innovation and agility.
"Before joining Aviatrix, I had many conversations with business leaders who were ready to go all in on cloud, but were nsure how to navigate the transformation," said Woodworth. "This podcast is a great opportunity to showcase the innovators and leaders behind those cloud transformations and bring their stories to life."
Each 30-minute episode tackles cloud transformation through the lens of each guest's experience by looking at how they navigated the myriad of challenges and opportunities they faced with multicloud networking and what solutions they used. Episodes available today include:
After starting his career as a professor of Rock & Roll and Pop music history, Altitude host Woody discovered a passion for tech and transitioned to the field. He spent 8 years at F5 Networks and then 7 years at Microsoft, where he became an Azure Global Black Belt in networking and network security. Currently, Woody continues to change the networking world at Aviatrix. He truly empathizes with those finding themselves at a crossroad where it's either sink or swim as enterprises go all in on the cloud.
New episodes of Altitude: The Unsung Heroes of Cloud Transformation are released bi-weekly on Tuesdays and are available at https://aviatrix.com/altitude/. Listen or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
